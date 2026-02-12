New England Patriots Owner Built Command Center to Track Online Speech

(José Niño, Headline USA) New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft operates a surveillance hub inside the team’s stadium that monitors over 500 million social media posts daily and sends intelligence reports on campus speech to university administrators.

Chris Menahan of Information Liberation highlighted the operation, tweeting that Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance charity “built a ‘command center’ inside the Patriots’ stadium that’s ‘tracking hate speech online’ critical of Israel/Jews/Zionism in real time. The ‘intelligence’ they gather is sent to university administrators.”

Robert Kraft's Blue Square Alliance "charity" built a "command center" inside the Patriots' stadium that's "tracking hate speech online" critical of Israel/Jews/Zionism in real time. The "intelligence" they gather is sent to university administrators. (Note too that CBS News,… pic.twitter.com/xqnvgNplf2 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) February 9, 2026

The Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, formerly the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, was established in 2019 after Kraft received Israel’s Genesis Prize in Jerusalem. The organization’s 2024 IRS filings show $135 million in revenue and $211 million in total assets, with the Rales family contributing over $74 million through their foundations, according to a report by Quadzilla.

The command center inside Gillette Stadium serves as the organization’s central technology hub. According to BSA’s website, it analyzes online conversations related to “antisemitism, Judaism, and Israel” using a mix of proprietary and third party software combined with artificial intelligence.

BSA President Adam Katz, a former Wayfair executive who took the role in late 2025, described the campus monitoring operation in detail during an interview with City & State New York.

“We can look at a particular university campus and see what’s happening there, then we can isolate that and know how hate is being spread on that campus, and provide that intelligence to the administration on that campus,” Katz stated, as highlighted by Menahan.

The organization’s website confirms it provides custom data to university presidents on online conversations related to their campus. This includes localized data on conversation volume about antisemitism, Judaism, and Israel, top used phrases and hashtags, specific social media posts reaching the most people, and the authors of posts with the most recent impact, including faculty.

Critics have raised concerns that the operation conflates political criticism of Israel with genuine hate speech. Sports journalist Dave Zirin argued BSA operates as a cover for Kraft, a well known Zionist, who is constantly “fostering disinformation”, conflating antisemitism with anti-Zionism.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino