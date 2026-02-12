Thursday, February 12, 2026

New England Patriots Owner Built Command Center to Track Online Speech

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft operates a surveillance hub inside the team's stadium that monitors over 500 million social media posts daily...

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - President Donald Trump, flanked by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and owner Robert Kraft, holds a New England Patriots football helmet and jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 19, 2017, where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(José Niño, Headline USA) New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft operates a surveillance hub inside the team’s stadium that monitors over 500 million social media posts daily and sends intelligence reports on campus speech to university administrators.

Chris Menahan of Information Liberation highlighted the operation, tweeting that Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance charity “built a ‘command center’ inside the Patriots’ stadium that’s ‘tracking hate speech online’ critical of Israel/Jews/Zionism in real time. The ‘intelligence’ they gather is sent to university administrators.”

The Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, formerly the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, was established in 2019 after Kraft received Israel’s Genesis Prize in Jerusalem. The organization’s 2024 IRS filings show $135 million in revenue and $211 million in total assets, with the Rales family contributing over $74 million through their foundations, according to a report by Quadzilla. 

The command center inside Gillette Stadium serves as the organization’s central technology hub. According to BSA’s website, it analyzes online conversations related to “antisemitism, Judaism, and Israel” using a mix of proprietary and third party software combined with artificial intelligence.

BSA President Adam Katz, a former Wayfair executive who took the role in late 2025, described the campus monitoring operation in detail during an interview with City & State New York.

“We can look at a particular university campus and see what’s happening there, then we can isolate that and know how hate is being spread on that campus, and provide that intelligence to the administration on that campus,” Katz stated, as highlighted by Menahan.

The organization’s website confirms it provides custom data to university presidents on online conversations related to their campus. This includes localized data on conversation volume about antisemitism, Judaism, and Israel, top used phrases and hashtags, specific social media posts reaching the most people, and the authors of posts with the most recent impact, including faculty.

Critics have raised concerns that the operation conflates political criticism of Israel with genuine hate speech. Sports journalist Dave Zirin argued BSA operates as a cover for Kraft, a well known Zionist, who is constantly “fostering disinformation”, conflating antisemitism with anti-Zionism.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
