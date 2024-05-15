Quantcast
NFL Star Blasts Biden, Other Imposters for Supporting Anti-Catholic Policies

'Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally...'

(Headline USAKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker blasted President Joe Biden in his commencement address at Benedictine College this weekend, calling the Democrat “delusional” for claiming to be a member of the Catholic Church while supporting abortion.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally,” he said, referencing a rally against abortion restrictions that Biden attended last month in Florida.

The 81-year-old at one point was seen making the sign of the cross as Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried complained about the state’s six-week ban on abortion.

Biden “has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people, it appears you can both Catholic and pro-choice,” Butker said.

He argued Biden was one of many “bad leaders who don’t stay in their lanes” and have made Americans’ lives worse.

“The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder,” he said.

However, he noted, there were many othere fake Catholics doing the same thing, while appearing to make reference to former COVID czar Anthony Fauci specifically.

“From the man behind the COVID lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common—they are Catholic.”

Butker implored the graduates to understand that “being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it’ and to “stop pretending that the church of nice is a winning proposal.”

He went on to encourage them to speak out against Biden and other leaders pushing harmful policies.

“The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Butker added. “We fear speaking truth, because now, unfortunately, truth is in the minority.”

