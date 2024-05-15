Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Says She Wore Bulletproof Vest to Testimony

(Headline USA) A lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels said she wore a bulletproof vest to her testimony last week against former President Donald Trump because she was “paralyzed by fear.”

Attorney Clark Brewster claimed Daniels was terrified of what “some nut might do to her” in the lead-up to her appearance in court, where Trump stands accused of falsifying business records over payments made to Daniels and others for nondisclosure agreements prior to the 2016 election.

“She was concerned about the security coming into New York,” Brewster told CNN on Monday. “She wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse.”

Daniels also “cried herself to sleep” the night before taking the stand against Trump, Brewster continued.

Daniels was one of the witnesses called by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who indicted the former president on 34 felony charges despite the alleged crimes having surpassed the statute of limitations.



The allegations are related to the payments Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to Daniels and Playboy bunny Karen McDougal, as well as a doorman, for their silence about alleged affairs roughly a decade prior to his first presidential run. He had was newly married to future first lady Melania Trump, his third wife, at the time of the alleged trysts.



Daniels’s testimony had little to do with the charges against Trump but instead focused on the alleged sexual encounter she had with the then-business mogul.

She also admitted at one point that she was “significantly more crazy now than I was before,” according to New York Magazine’s write-up of her testimony.

Bragg’s second key witness in the case was Cohen, who testified Monday and Tuesday.

Like Daniels, Cohen has spent the past few weeks berating the former president on social media, calling Trump a “dictator douche bag” and arguing that Trump “belongs in a cage like a f***ing animal.”

When asked about his social media posts by Trump’s defense team during cross-examination this week, Cohen claimed he has been “having a difficult time sleeping and [he] found an out” in posting about the trial.