‘Squad’ Rep. Jamaal Bowman Defends Genocidal ‘From the River to the Sea’ Chant

(Headline USA) “Squad” Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., defended a genocidal, anti-Israel slogan this week during a debate against his Democratic primary opponent.

While facing off against primary challenger George Latimer, Bowman was pressed on his support for pro-Hamas activists and criticism of the Israeli government’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Latimer specifically blasted Bowman for refusing to condemn the anti-Semitic, “From the river to the sea” chant, which is a call for the annihilation of the Jewish state.

“I know some do, others don’t,” Bowman claimed when asked if he believed the phrase was hateful. “I do not.”

Latimer disagreed. The chant refers to the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which are the eastern and western borders of Israel, respectively, suggesting that the entire region belongs to Palestine.

“I think it is hate speech because I think it’s clear that ‘From the river to the sea’ has meant specifically the eradication of the Jewish population from the land of Israel,” he explained.

Ostensibly, Palestinian activists claim that their ultimate desire is to obtain formal recognition and to coexist as part of a “two state” solution. However, critics note that they have rebuffed all opportunities to establish one for several decades, even under favorable terms.

Latimer also accused Bowman of accepting campaign donations from Hamas supporters.

Bowman has been one of the most vocal anti-Israel critics in Congress.

Shortly after the Oct. 7 massacre, he threw his support behind a resolution calling for a ceasefire that made no mention of Hamas or the return of Israeli hostages.

He also dismissed reports that Hamas terrorists assaulted Israeli women as “propaganda” and a “lie,” though he was later forced to walk back those comments.

During their debate, Latimer not only pointed out Bowman’s radicalism, but also his poor performance in the House.

“He’s an ineffective congressman,” Latimer said at one point.

“Why? Because I raise my voice?” The notorious fire-alarm-puller interjected.

“People here understand passion. They know that we need passion in this moment,” he continued. “You want to go to Washington and play nice with Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

4/ Bowman: “They (the crowd) understand that we need passion at this moment. You want to go to Washington and play nice with Marjorie Taylor Greene? Latimer: You vote with her, so why shouldn’t you go play nice with her! pic.twitter.com/CKhgDWcpFi — Dovi Safier (@safier) May 14, 2024

Bowman then bizarrely accused Latimer of calling him an “angry black man,” forcing the moderator to intervene.

“It’s the ‘Southern strategy’ in the North!” Bowman continued, implying that Latimer would attempt to turn Bowman’s constituents against him by subtly fostering racial resentment.

Bowman himself has overtly embraced elements of black supremacy, including his refusal to condemn cop-killing domestic terrorist Assata Shakur.