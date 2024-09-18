Quantcast
ABC Debate Moderator Claims Outrage over Collusion w/ Kamala Campaign Is Just ‘Noise’

'It was agreed that Donald Trump would be subjected to fact-checking during the debate, while Kamala Harris would not face comparable scrutiny...'

David Muir
David Muir / IMAGE: Bad Crazy Gamer via YouTube

(Headline USA) ABC News anchor David Muir dismissed widespread criticism of his debate moderation last week, calling it “noise,” despite serious allegations that the network colluded with Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign to avoid delicate questions for her while ambushing former President Donald Trump with spurious fact-checks.

Prior to the Sept. 10 debate, an anonymous whistleblower within ABC issued a notorized affidavit that accused the network of secretly coordinating with Harris’s campaign.

It said ABC conducted multiple secret telephone meetings with Harris’s handlers to discuss topics and questions.

“It was agreed that Donald Trump would be subjected to fact-checking during the debate, while Kamala Harris would not face comparable scrutiny,” the whistleblower alleged.

Muir and his co-moderator, Linsey Davis, have since come under fire for their biased questions and refusal to fact-check Harris on blatant falsehoods, while doing so five times to Trump—in some cases wrongly.

However, Muir insisted the two did not display any partiality toward Harris, according to the Daily Beast

During an interview Monday on Live With Kelly and Mark, Muir claimed he and Davis did their “duty” by asking questions about the economy, the border crisis, abortion, the Afghanistan withdrawal and the peaceful transfer of power after the election.

“These are all really important issues, the issues of our time, really,” he claimed.

“And I always say as a moderator, what the candidates decide to do with that time—you can ask the questions, but they’ll answer with whatever they choose to answer with,” he contined. “And you have to be ready for whatever might come your way, even the most unexpected of moments.”

 

When asked about Trump’s argument that he ended up having to debate three people—Harris, Muir and Davis—Muir dismissed the allegation.

“All of the noise that you hear afterward about, you know, ‘Which candidate won the debate, did the moderators win or lose?’—that’s just noise,” Muir said. “You all know that.”

In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times, Davis admitted that ABC’s motivation in aggressively fact-checking Trump but not Harris came after Trump dominated his debate against President Joe Biden earlier this summer.

“People were concerned that statements were allowed to just hang and not [be] disputed by the candidate Biden, at the time, or the moderators,” said Davis, who has previously boasted of being in the same sorority as Harris and has posed for pictures with the Democrat nominee.

