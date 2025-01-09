Federal Court Strikes Down Biden Admin’s Title IX Rewrite

(Brendan Carey, The Center Square) A federal court in Kentucky ruled Thursday that the Biden administration’s rulemaking expanding Title IX to include gender identity is “unlawful.”

The judgment from the United States District Court from the Eastern District of Kentucky sided with Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia and private organizations and individuals. Critics of the rule lauded the court’s decisions.

Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves wrote in Thursday’s order that the administration’s final rule overstepped its congressionally given boundaries.

“Congress gave the Department authority to issue rules, regulations, and orders to effectuate Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination consistent with the objectives of the statute,” Reeves wrote. “However, the Department exceeded that authority in issuing the Final Rule and the text of Title IX shows why.

“Put simply, there is nothing in the text or statutory design of Title IX to suggest that discrimination ‘on the basis of sex’ means anything other than it has since Title IX’s inception–that recipients of federal funds under Title IX may not treat a person worse than another similarly-situated individual on the basis of the person’s sex, i.e., male or female,” Reeves wrote.

“As this Court and others have explained, expanding the meaning of ‘on the basis of sex’ to include ‘gender identity’ turns Title IX on its head,” Reeves wrote.

“While Title IX sought to level the playing field between men and women, it is rife with exceptions that allow males and females to be separated based on the enduring physical differences between the sexes,” Reeves said.

Reeves said that the final rule’s approach to locker rooms “does not make sense.”

“Confirming the arbitrary nature of these new regulations, the Department has offered no rational explanation for the stark inconsistencies that will result if the Final Rule is allowed to go forward,” the judge wrote.

The court also said the rule violates the First Amendment because “the Final Rule’s definitions of sex discrimination and sex-based harassment … require Title IX recipients, including teachers, to use names and pronouns associated with a student’s asserted gender identity.”

“The Final Rule also is vague and overbroad,” Reeves wrote. “As the Court explained previously, several of the terms used in this regulation are so vague that recipients of Title IX funds have no way of predicting what conduct will violate the law.”