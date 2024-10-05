ABC Lays Off 75 Employees Weeks After Biased Trump, Harris Debate

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) ABC News was forced to lay off 75 of its employees just weeks after it hosted a biased presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“As you know, this has been happening across the broader company and the industry at large in recent weeks and months,” ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic wrote in the memo obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. “For us, it means shaping a team that embraces the new media landscape and evolves along with it, which we must do to continue serving our viewers.”

Karamehmedovic continued spewing the PR-, HR- and legal-friendly communist gobbledygook in the memo.

“As we look to the future and [refine] a team that is not only capable of excellence in reporting and delivering the highest quality content but is also streamlined and sustainable, we must occasionally make some tough decisions,” he added. “Unfortunately, today is one of those days.”

ABC stations chief Chad Matthews also wrote many words without writing anything of substance.

The news came after Trump won the last presidential debate, even though it was revealed that the network was extremely biased toward Trump. Headline USA reported that ABC News coverage of Harris was 100% positive, and coverage of Trump was 93% negative.

In addition to the debate taking place in far-left Philadelphia, a whistleblower revealed that ABC News colluded with the Harris campaign to make it as easy as possible for her during the debate.

“It was agreed that Donald Trump would be subjected to fact-checking during the debate, while Kamala Harris would not face comparable scrutiny,” the whistleblower wrote in the affidavit.

After the debate happened, Trump suggested pulling ABC’s license.

“ABC took a big hit last night,” he said. “They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”

The network faced other consequences after the debate, like the U.S. Senate investigating ABC’s collusion. In addition, David Muir, one of the debate’s moderators, realized that nobody wanted to watch a show with him since he was so biased toward Harris and against Trump, which he didn’t like, claiming that the proven collusion was a hoax.