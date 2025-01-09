Derek Chauvin’s Alleged Stabber Posing ‘Security Risk’ for Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In October, the inmate who allegedly stabbed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin 22 times in a prison law library filed a grievance that he was being denied resources to prepare for his upcoming trial.

But according to the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex, where alleged Chauvin stabber John Turscak is incarcerated, the items that he seeks pose a security risk.

In a Dec. 24 filing, the private prison firm CoreCivic said Turscak is demanding two packages of file folders in multiple colors; one pack of different colored highlighters; one pack of see-through pens; four expandable file folders; two file boxes; one box rubber bands; one mini stapler with box of staples; one staple remover; two rolls Scotch tape; two Sharpie black permanent markers; one box of paper clips; one pair safety scissors; and a slew of other items.

Turscak also wants an online LexisNexis program to be “added” to his court ordered laptop.

Such items pose a significant security risk, CoreCivic said in a Dec. 24 filing.

“These items have sharp metal pieces that can be used to make weapons, inflict self-harm, or be fashioned into homemade tattoo guns; (d) Rubber Bands – these in combination with other plastic items and staples can be used to make dart guns utilizing staples, sharpened items, and pens,” K. Kline, the Warden of CoreCivic’s Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex, said in a sworn affidavit.

UPDATE: The prison where Derek Chauvin's alleged stabber is incarcerated says the items he wants to prepare for trial pose serious security risks.

Apparently, John Turscak wants pens, staples, rubber bands, tape and other items that the prison is worried can be fashioned into a… https://t.co/jVHZTIzotX pic.twitter.com/dkaWM3mX98 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) January 9, 2025

“Scotch tape could be used to tape items to cell windows thus prohibiting staff from performing required safety/welfare checks and conceal observation of prohibited conduct, create ropes or other ligature, create tourniquets to inflict self-harm, and restrain himself or other detainees.”

CoreCivic further noted that Turscak is already authorized for up to six hours of use of his computer each day, as per a court order.

“If internet access is permitted, this will require CAFCC to place an officer on constant watch while Defendant used his computer, to make sure it is not used improperly,” the prison argued.

Warden Kline also noted that Turscak was disciplined twice last year for covering the window on his cell door.

Turscak has until Jan. 17 to respond to CoreCivic’s filing. The inmate’s trial is set to begin Feb. 18.

Tursack allegedly stabbed Chauvin at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages.

According to a 2001 article from the Los Angeles Times, Tursack is a former FBI informant who admitted to committing numerous crimes while working as an undercover FBI informant.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.