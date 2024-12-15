Tired of Winning? ABC News Pays Trump Millions Over Fake ‘Rape’ Claims in Carroll Case

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump may soon get sick and tired of winning, as ABC News has agreed to pay him millions to settle his defamation lawsuit over demonstrably false claims he was found liable for “rape.”

On Saturday, ABC News filed a settlement agreement in federal court, agreeing to pay Trump $15 million for a presidential foundation and museum, plus $1 million in attorney’s fees.

The network also issued a public apology for host George Stephanopoulos’s false accusations that a Manhattan jury found Trump liable for “rape” in the defamation case against him by E. Jean Carroll.

An “Editor’s Note” at the bottom of an ABC News article reads: “ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC’s This Week on March 10, 2024.”

BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ Trump BROKE George Stephanopoulos.. pic.twitter.com/0zztKd5Sfi — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 15, 2024

Stephanopoulos made these defamatory remarks during a March interview, where he attempted to corner Mace, a victim of sexual abuse, over her endorsement of Trump.

“You’ve endorsed Donald Trump for president. Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape,” Stephanopoulos said, repeating this line of questioning at least 10 times.

Despite Stephanopoulos’s assurances, Trump has never been found liable for “rape,” instead a judge claimed he was liable for the “abuse” of Carroll, a woman Trump said he has never met.

Carroll’s lawsuit was filed in New York, a Democratic stronghold. The jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll millions over alleged defamatory remarks when he denied her claims.

In response to Stephanopoulos’s claims, Trump filed a lawsuit against him and ABC News, affirming his statements were defamatory.

While ABC News attempted to have a judge dismiss the case over fair reporting protections, a judge found sufficient evidence for the case to continue.

On Friday, Stephanopoulos was ordered to take a deposition. However, ABC News entered the agreement by Saturday.

An ABC News spokesperson told Fox News, which first reported the settlement: “We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing.”