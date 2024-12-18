Quantcast
Money Metals Expands Capabilities With New Depository, Automatic Purchase Plans, Loans

Money Metals Expands Capabilities With New Depository, Automatic Purchase Plans, Loans

(Money Metals News Service) Money Metals Exchange, a leading national precious metals dealer founded in 2010, has further beefed up the array services it offers clients.

Earlier this year, the award-winning precious metals firm opened the largest precious metals depository in the Western United States.

This impressive, expandable 37,000-square-foot facility – double the size of Fort Knox – sets a new standard in the industry with cutting-edge security measures and internal controls.

The facility includes top-of-the-line Class 3 vaults, physical barriers, motion and vibration sensors, AI facial recognition, laser curtains, and a team of heavily armed, highly trained security personnel.

Money Metals Depository undergoes regular audits, providing full transparency to clients. It’s also insured by Lloyd’s of London and is located literally across the street from the county sheriff, city police, and other emergency services in Eagle, Idaho.

Automatic Monthly Purchase Program

In addition to the groundbreaking new depository, Money Metals is expanding its list of services to help educate and empower investors.

Monthly Gold & Silver Savings Plan: Easy to Set up, Automatic Savings in Beautiful Gold and Silver, Lower Prices than Available to the General Public.

For clients interested in building their precious metals holdings gradually, Money Metals offers a monthly purchase program.

This convenient “set it and forget it” feature enables customers to make regular, automatic purchases of popular gold or silver products. The flexibility to choose between having metals shipped directly or securely stored in the depository makes the monthly purchase program an easy, reliable way to invest.

A Loan Secured by Your Own Gold

Meanwhile, Money Metals Capital Group has secured robust bank backing to further scale up its loan program, allowing clients to borrow against their stored gold or silver for business purposes.

This loan program enables eligible customers to access liquidity without having to sell their assets or incur capital gains taxes.

Retirement Accounts, Sound Money Advocacy

Additionally, by partnering with IRA custodians, Money Metals helps clients hold physical gold and silver within IRAs, preserving tax advantages while providing tangible asset security.

Money Metals Exchange – Precious Metals IRAs

Meanwhile, building on its legislative successes in recent years, Money Metals is devoting even more resources in 2025 to defend and expand rights of precious metals investors through its Sound Money Defense League project.

This organization actively promotes legislation at both state and federal levels to remonetize gold and silver, advocating for these assets’ rightful place in the U.S. economy.

This mission aligns with the values of many Money Metals’ customers, who provide strong grassroots support for these initiatives.

“I founded Money Metals in 2010 with my brother and brother-in-law with the vision of providing a trusted and reliable place for customers of any size and experience to do business,” said Stefan Gleason, president and CEO of Money Metals.

“With fair pricing, fast shipping, maximum-security storage, loans, and white-glove customer service, we are a one-stop shop for gold and silver investors.”

Money Metals Exchange is a national precious metals company recently named “Best in the USA” by an independent global ratings group. Serving nearly 750,000 clients, the company also operates the largest precious metals depository in North America and provides collateral lending services.

Copyright 2024.
