Quantcast
Wednesday, December 18, 2024

‘News To Me’: Top Dem Celebrates Surprise Pay Raise in Tense CNN Interview

'What about the media? Think about that for a second...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Dick Durbin
Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a hearing June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday, July 20 on a new ethics code for the Supreme Court, an attempt to respond to recent revelations about justices' interactions with wealthy donors and others. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., celebrated a surprise pay raise for members of Congress hidden among the more than 1,500 pages of a federal funding bill.

Late Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson released the full text of H.R. II, which would grant lawmakers their first pay increase since 2009—at the taxpayer’s expense.

The bill, which would fund the federal government through March 14, would give members of Congress cost of living adjustments for their salaries.

CNN’s Manu Raju confronted Durbin, the second rank Senate Democrat, on the sneaky pay raise ensconced in the bill. He asked, “Members are giving themselves a pay raise. Do you guys deserve a pay raise?”

“Well, that’s news to me. That’s good news!” Durbin responded, eliciting a chuckle from the two women beside him.

Durbin bemoaned that members of Congress had not received a raise in more than a decade. The senator said, “it’s about time something’s done.”

Raju pressed the Democrat senator on his support for the pay increase, pointing out that the “performance of Congress” may not have been satisfactory to those funding their salaries—the American people.

Growing agitated, Durbin took aim at the CNN reporter and his network’s cratering ratings.

“What about the media? Think about that for a second,” the senator said before Raju pointed out that CNN is not funded by taxpayers.

Durbin admitted he knows CNN employees are not paid by taxpayer dollars.

“I know you’re not, but half your listeners are not there anymore and you’re still getting the same paycheck? What’s going on?” Durbin asked the CNN reporter.

After the exchange, Raju reflected on Durbin’s approval for members of Congress receiving a raise. He noted that the top Democrat was not aware of the pay increase inside the bill.

“It just shows you how this was negotiated among a handful of members and they’re gonna have to vote on this. And members won’t really have the time to read it either,” Raju said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Money Metals Expands Capabilities With New Depository, Automatic Purchase Plans, Loans
Next article
Fed Cuts Key Rate by a Quarter-Point but Envisions Fewer Reductions Next Year

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com