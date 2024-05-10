Quantcast
Missouri AG Opens Election Interference Probe into Biden DOJ, Soros DAs

'The investigations and subsequent prosecutions of former President Donald J. Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the United States Department of Justice...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey / PHOTO: Tim Bommel / Missouri House Communications

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that he will open an election interference probe against President Joe Biden’s Justice Department for its allegedly coordinated legal assault against former President Donald Trump, Fox News reported Thursday.

Specifically, Bailey said he intends to investigate the documents related to the DOJ’s communications with various prosecutors who have backed indictments of Trump over the past year.

Bailey announced his move in a recent appearance on Fox Business, suggesting that “we have every reason to believe” that the DOJ has conducted nationwide lawfare.

Bailey filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday asking the DOJ to make public all of its “activity” and “communications” regarding Trump between itself and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, New York AG Letitia James, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, and Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

“I am demanding the DOJ turn over communications relating to the illicit prosecutions of President Trump,” Bailey announced.

The four named are all in some capacity or another helping lead the lawfare charge against Trump, who remains unfazed by his legal difficulties.

According to Bailey, there is reason to believe that the DOJ has been the leader of the coordinated political attacks on Trump.

“The investigations and subsequent prosecutions of former President Donald J. Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the United States Department of Justice,” Bailey argued.

Namely, Bailey suggested that one of the DOJ’s top ranking officials, Matthew Colangelo, went out of his way to aid the Manhattan DA’s office in its case against Trump.

Bragg in particular, Bailey argued, has publicly promised to prosecute Trump, as early as his own 2021 campaign.

“During that campaign, Bragg promised ‘if elected, [he] would go after Trump.’ Once he won election, he pledged ‘to personally focus on the high-profile probe into former President Donald Trump’s business practices,’” the AG added.

And Bragg lived up to his word. Despite the admitted flimsiness of the case, Bailey believes that they are working to keep Trump “off the campaign trail” while Biden makes the rounds.

