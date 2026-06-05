Friday, June 5, 2026

Trump Reacts to Hunter 2028 Rumors

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden / IMAGE: @MSNBC via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Hunter Biden for president in 2028? President Donald Trump suggested the idea shouldn’t be ruled out too quickly.

Rumors have swirled about a potential 2028 candidacy by Hunter, the disgraced son of former President Joe Biden, after he hinted at the idea on X.

Hunter has recently taken to X to both joke and respond to critics ever since sitting down for an interview with podcast host Candace Owens.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump about the rumors during an Oval Office event on Thursday.

In response, Trump pointed to the rise of controversial Democratic figures such as Graham Platner in Maine, using him as a comparison in discussing the hypothetical candidacy.

Doocy specifically asked: “He’s on social media now, and he has suggested – maybe joking, I don’t know – that he could run for president in 2028. How would he do, Hunter Biden, in a 2028 Democratic primary.”

Trump replied, “I would say his past is not the greatest. Hey, if the guy from Maine can do well. Well, I guess Hunter could do well, too, because the guy from Maine is a basket case,” the president added, referring to Platner.

Platner is the presumed Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine after Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race.

Trump’s comments come as Platner continues to face a growing list of scandals. Among the allegations are that he bragged about his Nazi-linked tattoo, made crude remarks about public masturbation and prostitution, downplayed sexual assault and maintained an account on a messaging platform associated with child predators.

Most recently, The New York Times reported that several women shared troubling accounts of their experiences dating him.

Like Platner, Hunter has faced controversies involving drugs, prostitution, influence-peddling and criminal conduct.

Joe Biden ultimately pardoned Hunter for offenses committed over a span of roughly 10 years, issuing one of the broadest presidential pardons in U.S. history.

Hunter appeared to quip in response to Trump’s comments:

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