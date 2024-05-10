Quantcast
Man Who Thinks He’s JFK Arrested after Threats to Trump, Obama and Biden

'ANGELI immediately asked us if we could ‘hear the music’ and then proceeded to turn up the volume on his cell phone. ANGELI stated his thoughts were being ‘stolen,’ that he was ‘God,’ and at one point he stated that he was John Fitzgerald Kennedy...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Secret Service
Secret Service / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Secret Service arrested on Thursday a seemingly schizophrenic man who had been making online threats against Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

According to the charging documents, Secret Service started noticing disturbing social media posts from the defendant, Cody Angeli, on May 5.

“How many shots do you think you can take @POTUS? What about you @POTUS45? What about you @POTUS44?” Angeli tweeted at Biden, Trump and Obama.

“I will not wait any longer. I will fuck you all up now @POTUS @POTUS45 @POTUS44 @JoeBiden @realDonaldTrump @Barack Obama,” he said in another tweet on May 4.

Angeli also threatened to “eliminate” Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell, as well as a “bunchhhhhh others.”

Angeli’s Twitter account was still online as of the publication of this article.

Along with his apparent threats, Angeli also said he works for the CIA and that he’s the reincarnation of John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Angeli’s family told the Secret Service that he suffers from bipolar schizophrenia.

Secret Service agents also interviewed Angeli, who made similar remarks to them.

“ANGELI immediately asked us if we could ‘hear the music’ and then proceeded to turn up the volume on his cell phone. ANGELI stated his thoughts were being ‘stolen,’ that he was ‘God,’ and at one point he stated that he was John Fitzgerald Kennedy,” Secret Service John Rolander wrote in his affidavit. “He admitted that he made the posts and claimed his thoughts had been ‘stolen.’”

Angeli also told the agents that he believed his posts were protected by the First Amendment. One of the agents informed him that threatening to kill the President is not protected speech.

Angela said on Twitter that he apologized to the Secret Service for his posts.

When asked if he wanted to kill the President, Angeli told the Secret Service that he did not want to harm anyone, including himself. He further said he wound’t make any more threats on social media. But when an agent asked him if he’d seek mental health treatment, Angeli allegedly said he would not.

“He appeared to be experiencing severe mental distress,” Agent Rolander said in his affidavit.

The affidavit identified Angeli as a former employee of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. That allowed Headline USA to track down his LinkedIn page, which also lists him as a former employee of Monsanto.

Angeli’s resume states that he “specialized in protein and DNA extraction from small seed agricultural products to ensure greater than 99% varietal purity in order to maintain quality customer satisfaction.”

Angeli has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner.
