Friday, June 5, 2026

Popular YouTuber Faces Backlash After Aborting Baby Diagnosed with Down Syndrome

Posted by Luis Cornelio
baby fetus
A baby is pictured in a graphic. / IMAGE: National Geographic via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A social media influencer with millions of followers went viral Wednesday, but not for the usual reason. Instead, Jesse Ridgway and his wife drew widespread criticism after announcing they had aborted their unborn child following a Down syndrome diagnosis.

The backlash against Ridgway, also known online as “McJuggerNuggets,” erupted after he posted an oddly written statement on X in which he appeared to compare Down syndrome to “a glitch.”

Many critics were disturbed by Ridgway’s impersonal tone in the statement, which focused largely on his and his wife’s feelings. He offered virtually no reflection on the unborn child’s life.

“This week, my wife and I made the very difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy due to Trisomy 21,” Ridgway wrote. He later said the decision was driven by concerns about the perceived challenges associated with raising a child with Down syndrome.

“Trisomy 21, also known as Down Syndrome, is caused by an extra chromosome. It is caused by an error in cell division, like a glitch. The odds of a baby having it is 1 in 1000,” the YouTuber said.

Ridgway previously announced the diagnosis in a video published May 27.

In a follow-up post on X, Ridgway responded to the backlash by saying he and his wife had been “grieving the loss of their unborn child and making an impossible decision.”

“The last 24 hours have exposed a side of humanity that is deeply disturbing. Being called ‘murderous pieces of shit, evil, compared to Hitler’ and receiving NON-STOP DEATH THREATS,” he added.

On X, critics shared photos of their own children with Down syndrome, arguing that such children are blessings rather than burdens.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nancy Pelosi Again Berates Female Reporter for J6 Question

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com