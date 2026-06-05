Friday, June 5, 2026

Nancy Pelosi Again Berates Female Reporter for J6 Question

'Why was your daughter filming you on Jan. 6?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi / IMAGE: @Acyn via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Nancy Pelosi berated a reporter for a conservative news platform after being asked about her failure to request the deployment of the National Guard ahead of the Jan. 6 protest on the U.S. Capitol.

The target of Pelosi’s verbal attacks was Alison Steinberg, a congressional correspondent for news platform Lindell TV, whom Pelosi encountered inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

“Last time I asked you about January 6, why you turned the National Guard on January 6, you told me to shut up and that I was repeating Republican talking points,” Steinberg asked Pelosi.

“Well, shut up again because you are speaking lies,” Pelosi replied.

Pelosi’s line of defense stems from her claim that she does not oversee the National Guard. The truth is far more complex.

The Capitol Police Board determines whether to call the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol during certain emergencies. Members of the board are the House and Senate sergeants at arms.

The House Sergeant at Arms, who reported directly to then-House Speaker Pelosi, decided not to call for the Guard before certification of the 2020 presidential election began, according to the Associated Press.

Steinberg appeared to show Pelosi video footage in which the former House speaker discussed why the National Guard was not present on Jan. 6.

“I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more,” Pelosi said in now-infamous video recorded by her daughter, Christine Pelosi.

At the time, Pelosi was in the back of an SUV while she was transported to a secure location after protesters entered the Capitol.

Pelosi appeared to lose her temper when Steinberg brought up those remarks.

“Why was your daughter filming you on Jan. 6?” Steinberg asked.

“Why don’t you get away?” Pelosi replied, appearing visibly aggravated. She later added: “I don’t even think you’re a real journalist. You work for ‘MyPillow Man?’ … I don’t consider that journalism. ‘MyPillow Man?’ That’s not journalism. I don’t have any reason to talk to you.”

Continuing her attack on Steinberg, Pelosi said: “I want people to know that you’re not a real journalist. You work for ‘MyPillow Man,’ and all you do is spell untruths. Get away from me.”

As Steinberg attempted to ask another question, Pelosi repeatedly shouted, “Get away from me!” while pointing her finger at Steinberg.

A Pelosi aide then stepped between the two as Steinberg walked away.

This marked the second time Pelosi snapped at Steinberg after the journalist pressed her on the same issue in October 2025.

“Shut up! I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn’t send it! Why are you coming up with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?” Pelosi said.

Pelosi is set to retire after the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. She served nearly four decades in the House.

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