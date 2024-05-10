Quantcast
Friday, May 10, 2024

Biden Sex-Assault Victim Says DOJ Still Targeting Her in Russia

'I think not shutting up [was my crime]...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Tara Reade
In this April 4, 2019, photo Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Tara Reade, former Senate aide and victim of an alleged sexual assault by now-President Joe Biden, reported that the Justice Department still tried to attack her even after seeking asylum in Moscow, Russia.

Reade fled to Russia in May 2023 and launched a lawsuit against the DOJ for misconduct.

The new accusations of harassment came out in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

In the interview, Reade explained that her attorney filed a complaint with the Inspector General of the DOJ, Michael E. Horowitz, after facing mistreatment by FBI and DOJ.

Horowitz did not respond to the complaint, pushing her attorneys to levy a tort claim against the organization for $10 million.

When asked what she thinks her crime was, she said it was because she refused to stop trying to bring the case to light.

“I think not shutting up [was my crime],” she said. “I think because I just wouldn’t stop talking. I kept trying to push for an investigation.”

She recounted several lies told by the Biden administration as they attempted to cover up the case.

Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki lied in the press room about the case being litigated, which was untrue. Officials never investigated the attack on Reade.

She said that she faced death threats, harassment and more at the hands of large government organizations, particularly after Reps. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., invited her to testify on a whistleblower panel.

Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when she worked as a staffer for his Senate office.

There is speculation that Biden’s Senate records contain information about the assault, but they are inaccessible under the University of Delaware seal.

There is a federal criminal investigation into Reade happening under the Biden DOJ; she claimed she will likely get indicted by the federal government, but is unsure why, because the documents are sealed.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Missouri AG Opens Election Interference Probe into Biden DOJ, Soros DAs
Next article
ChatGPT Firm May Let Users Create Their Own Porn

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com