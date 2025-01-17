Quantcast
‘Still Looking for a Chef?’: Obamas Face Blowback on Birthday Post for Michelle

'When will Barack Obama finally be honest about his relationship with Michelle? It’s 2025...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama / IMAGE: @BarackObama via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Social media users took a blowtorch to the Obamas on Friday after former President Barack Obama posted a birthday tribute for his wife, Michelle.

Amid rumors of their divorce, Obama posted a photo of himself sitting on the opposite side of a long table from the former first lady, their hands outstretched and reaching for each other at great distance.

To commemorate Michelle Obama’s 61st birthday, the former president wrote on X, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

Two colorful flower bouquets were placed on the table among the Obamas’s empty plates, photo of the couple showed. The wall of behind them appeared to display dozens of alcoholic beverage bottles.

Trump supporter @Brick_Suit noticed the Obamas’s spotless plates and asked, “No food on the plates? Still looking for a chef?”

Some X users mentioned how Michelle did not attend former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral with Barack, who attended without her.

The former first lady further stirred up speculation when it was revealed that her husband would go to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as she opted to ditch the event.

Another X user made a joke about the mysterious paddle boarding death of the Obamas’s personal chef in 2023, questioning if Obama’s post was “a little media outreach to quiet down suspicion” about that incident and a potential divorce.

Popular conservative meme account @MostlyPeaceful zoomed in on Michelle Obama’s face and said her husband “did her dirty.”

Others suggested the influential Democrat’s spouse was a man in disguise.

“When will Barack Obama finally be honest about his relationship with Michelle? It’s 2025. You can love whoever you legally want to love,” X influencer Paul A. Szypula wrote. “Come on Barack, open up, be honest. What are you afraid of?”

Amid the “Big Mike” allegations were comparisons to The Office’s Michael Scott wearing a durag.

One X user pointed out that the Obamas sat at “such an odd place” for a dinner table, and another commenter said, “It’s all fake, just like they are!”

“How much more ‘OUT OF TOUCH’ could you be? Sitting at a very large, elegant table, surrounded by expensive wine, when people in America are suffering. You are just sick,” one Trump supporter added.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
