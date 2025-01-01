Female Comedian Stuns CNN with New Years’ Jokes on Obama’s Dead Chef, Trump’s Shooter

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Comedian Whitney Cummings left CNN’s New Years’ Eve co-hosts speechless Tuesday night as she ripped on legacy media with a series of jokes on topics avoided by mainstream reporters and pundits.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen remained silent as Cummings let loose with jokes about President-elect Donald Trump’s would-be assassin and the mysterious death of former President Barack Obama’s private chef.

“The point is, I think we all agree on a lot of things. And since I only have one minute left live on establishment media, why don’t we just say a bunch of things that we know they’ll never cover. Okay? Ready, go,” the female comedian said as her segment was running out of time.

Comedian Whitney Cummings SILENCES CNN with New Years’ Eve jokes about Obama’s dead chef, no silverware in Trump’s would-be assassin’s house, and the shady rebranding of Boy Scouts. “Are we still rolling? This is wild!” pic.twitter.com/IHHNIvbPeR — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 1, 2025

Cummings quickly shoved her microphone in Cohen’s face and frantically looked around after saying, “Trump’s shooter didn’t have any silverware in his house and no one thought that was weird?”

“Are we still rolling?” she asked. “The crown prince of Saudi Arabia put money into Disney. So just know there won’t be any girl characters in the next Cars movie.”

Cohen cracked a smile as the comedian called out the corrupt, leftist Walt Disney Company.

“Are we still rolling? This is wild,” Cummings said as Cohen burst into laughter.

Cummings next sounded off about the drowning death of Tafari Campbell, Obama’s chef, in July 2023. Speculation swirled after the name of Campbell’s fellow paddleboarder was omitted from a Martha’s Vineyard police report, and concern grew as it emerged that U.S. Secret Service boats mysteriously stopped working when they had to search for the chef.

“Why have so many presidents’ chefs died? Weird,” the comedian said, seemingly referencing the Obama story that since disappeared from headlines.

She continued, “Boy Scott’s of America. They renamed itself Scouting America. You know who else changed their name? Sean Combs. Just saying. Let’s learn something in 2025.”