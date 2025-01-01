Quantcast
Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Female Comedian Stuns CNN with New Years’ Jokes on Obama’s Dead Chef, Trump’s Shooter

‘Since I only have one minute left live on establishment media, why don’t we just say a bunch of things that we know they’ll never cover…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Whitney Cummings with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper
Whitney Cummings with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper / IMAGE: CNN

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Comedian Whitney Cummings left CNN’s New Years’ Eve co-hosts speechless Tuesday night as she ripped on legacy media with a series of jokes on topics avoided by mainstream reporters and pundits.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen remained silent as Cummings let loose with jokes about President-elect Donald Trump’s would-be assassin and the mysterious death of former President Barack Obama’s private chef.

“The point is, I think we all agree on a lot of things. And since I only have one minute left live on establishment media, why don’t we just say a bunch of things that we know they’ll never cover. Okay? Ready, go,” the female comedian said as her segment was running out of time.

Cummings quickly shoved her microphone in Cohen’s face and frantically looked around after saying, “Trump’s shooter didn’t have any silverware in his house and no one thought that was weird?”

“Are we still rolling?” she asked. “The crown prince of Saudi Arabia put money into Disney. So just know there won’t be any girl characters in the next Cars movie.”

Cohen cracked a smile as the comedian called out the corrupt, leftist Walt Disney Company.

“Are we still rolling? This is wild,” Cummings said as Cohen burst into laughter.

Cummings next sounded off about the drowning death of Tafari Campbell, Obama’s chef, in July 2023. Speculation swirled after the name of Campbell’s fellow paddleboarder was omitted from a Martha’s Vineyard police report, and concern grew as it emerged that U.S. Secret Service boats mysteriously stopped working when they had to search for the chef.

“Why have so many presidents’ chefs died? Weird,” the comedian said, seemingly referencing the Obama story that since disappeared from headlines.

She continued, “Boy Scott’s of America. They renamed itself Scouting America. You know who else changed their name? Sean Combs. Just saying. Let’s learn something in 2025.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

