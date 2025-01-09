Kamala Fumes as Trump Yuks It Up w/ Obama at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump shared a laugh with former President Barack Obama on Thursday as they sat next to each other at a presidential funeral.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared irate as the two politically opposed presidents set aside their differences to talk nice as they honored former President Jimmy Carter at the Northern Cathedral.

Harris, whose historic election loss isolated her from the “exclusive club” presidents Trump, Obama and Carter are part of, sat one row in front of her former opponent and the Democrat kingmaker.

Notably absent was Obama’s wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Trump’s wife, incoming First Lady Melania Trump, sat to the right of her husband at the end of their row. CNN reported that Obama’s wife had a “scheduling conflict” that left her stranded on vacation in Hawaii, which prevented her from attending the 39th president’s funeral.

HOW UTTERLY DISRESPECTFUL: CNN says that Michelle Obama has a "scheduling conflict, and she is still actually in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation." Imagine if Melania Trump did this. The leftist media would be in total meltdown. pic.twitter.com/XMl1417RVk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

Trump and Obama also shared a row with former President George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Social media users called the light moment “amazing” as others expressed curiosity as to what Trump and Obama discussed.

This is amazing. Obama and Trump are having a good time together. George W. Bush and Bill Clinton come, but Obama and Trump ignore them and keep on cracking jokes. pic.twitter.com/aytJDMWpZc — Yitz Friedman (@friedman_yitz) January 9, 2025

What do you think President Trump is saying to Obama in this clip? pic.twitter.com/pUJjE4bawi — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 9, 2025

Some commenters joked that Trump was recalling the moment Obama told him he would never be president, while others praised the president-elect for his ability to speak cordially with his bitter rivals.

“This is proof that Trump knows how to talk to people, even people who hate him,” one X user wrote on the social media site.

Former Daily Wire host Brett Cooper called video of Harris’s entrance “art” and pointed out the failed presidential candidate “desperately wanting to know what Obama and Trump are talking about.”

“Pushing herself in front of her husband, clearly tension there, only to make him squeeze around her,” she observed.

This clip is art. Pushing herself in front of her husband, clearly tension there, only to make him squeeze around her. Trump keeping his eyes on her, while she avoids him at all costs. Desperately wanting to know what Obama and Trump are talking about. 🤭 https://t.co/GZDlQGmZAz — Brett Cooper (@imbrettcooper) January 9, 2025

Trump is legitimately the most magnanimous human to ever live. Obama has done *everything* in his power to not only destroy Trump politically but to raid his home, bankrupt him and throw him in jail for the rest of his life. Yet Trump can laugh about it. Pure Christian virtue pic.twitter.com/seOIJry9KX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 9, 2025

Political commentator Benny Johnson credited “pure Christian virtue” for Trump’s ability to laugh about Obama “doing everything in his power” to destroy Trump.

Unable to get over her bitterness was the wife of Mike Pence, who remained seated as her husband stood to greet Trump. Video shows Karen Pence browse through a brochure as she disrespected the president-elect.

They got to Mike Pence through his Karen wife didn’t they??? pic.twitter.com/1B6oU8DJ49 — Common Cent$ (@Common_Cent1) January 9, 2025

“They got to Mike Pence through his Karen wife didn’t they???” Trump supporter @Common_Cent1 guessed.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.