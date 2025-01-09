Quantcast
Thursday, January 9, 2025

Kamala Fumes as Trump Yuks It Up w/ Obama at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

'This is proof that Trump knows how to talk to people, even people who hate him...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
Former President Barack Obama, from left, speaks with President-elect Donald Trump as his wife Melania Trump looks on before the casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives for a state funeral at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump shared a laugh with former President Barack Obama on Thursday as they sat next to each other at a presidential funeral.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared irate as the two politically opposed presidents set aside their differences to talk nice as they honored former President Jimmy Carter at the Northern Cathedral.

Harris, whose historic election loss isolated her from the “exclusive club” presidents Trump, Obama and Carter are part of, sat one row in front of her former opponent and the Democrat kingmaker.

Notably absent was Obama’s wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Trump’s wife, incoming First Lady Melania Trump, sat to the right of her husband at the end of their row. CNN reported that Obama’s wife had a “scheduling conflict” that left her stranded on vacation in Hawaii, which prevented her from attending the 39th president’s funeral.

Trump and Obama also shared a row with former President George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Social media users called the light moment “amazing” as others expressed curiosity as to what Trump and Obama discussed.

Some commenters joked that Trump was recalling the moment Obama told him he would never be president, while others praised the president-elect for his ability to speak cordially with his bitter rivals.

“This is proof that Trump knows how to talk to people, even people who hate him,” one X user wrote on the social media site.

Former Daily Wire host Brett Cooper called video of Harris’s entrance “art” and pointed out the failed presidential candidate “desperately wanting to know what Obama and Trump are talking about.”

“Pushing herself in front of her husband, clearly tension there, only to make him squeeze around her,” she observed.

Political commentator Benny Johnson credited “pure Christian virtue” for Trump’s ability to laugh about Obama “doing everything in his power” to destroy Trump.

Unable to get over her bitterness was the wife of Mike Pence, who remained seated as her husband stood to greet Trump. Video shows Karen Pence browse through a brochure as she disrespected the president-elect.

“They got to Mike Pence through his Karen wife didn’t they???” Trump supporter @Common_Cent1 guessed.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

