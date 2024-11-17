Meet Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s No-Nonsense White House Press Secretary

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that Karoline Leavitt, his campaign spokeswoman, will be the next White House press secretary.

Leavitt, a straight shooter and unapologetic conservative communicator, has built her reputation by taking left-wing media anchors to task for their biased and even false reporting on Trump.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” Trump wrote in a press statement. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

In response, Leavitt said Trump’s appointment left her “humbled and honored.”

Thank you, President Trump, for believing in me. I am humbled and honored. Let’s MAGA!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UF1ljE1r9R — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 16, 2024

Leavitt is set to succeed Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s embattled press secretary, whose chaotic and incoherent briefings have stained the already scandal-plagued White House.

In sharp contrast, Leavitt has gained attention for her quick wit and forceful media takedowns. On Nov. 2, she bluntly called out ABC News anchor Elizabeth Schulze for repeating a debunked claim that Trump issued a death threat against Liz Cheney.

“You want to talk about violence against political opponents? Let’s talk about the fact that Democrats have been labeling President Trump a ‘threat to democracy’ for the better half of the past 10 years,” Leavitt said. “Let’s talk about how they have compared him to Hitler, one of the worst mass murderers in the history of the world.”

HOLY SHT! @kleavittnh absolutely destroyed this ABC host to oblivion 🔥🔥🔥 She will crying herself to sleep later 😂 Best clip of the day 👏🏼pic.twitter.com/hKZ6oqC4b6 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 1, 2024

In June 2024, Leavitt’s fiery responses triggered CNN anchor Kasie Hunt to abruptly end an interview during a discussion about the first presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden. Leavitt appeared to predict that debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash would show bias against Trump.

“Ma’am, I’m going to stop this interview if you’re going to continue to attack my colleagues,” Hunt claimed. As Leavitt attempted to reply, Hunt interrupted again, ending the interview: “Karoline, thank you very much for your time. You are welcome to come back at any point.”

NEW: CNN host Kasie Hunt has a meltdown before kicking Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt off her show for pointing out Jake Tapper’s bias. Kasie Hunt? More like Karen Hunt. Leavitt: “It takes someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper, Donald Trump to see… pic.twitter.com/gb2aK8MfKd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2024

Leavitt worked for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign and his White House as assistant press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany. She then worked as Rep. Elise Stefanik’s communications director before running for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District in 2022, where she lost to incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas.