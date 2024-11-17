Quantcast
Sunday, November 17, 2024

Meet Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s No-Nonsense White House Press Secretary

'Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Donald Trump and Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt (Leavitt's X Page)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that Karoline Leavitt, his campaign spokeswoman, will be the next White House press secretary.

Leavitt, a straight shooter and unapologetic conservative communicator, has built her reputation by taking left-wing media anchors to task for their biased and even false reporting on Trump.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” Trump wrote in a press statement. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”  

In response, Leavitt said Trump’s appointment left her “humbled and honored.”  

Leavitt is set to succeed Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s embattled press secretary, whose chaotic and incoherent briefings have stained the already scandal-plagued White House. 

In sharp contrast, Leavitt has gained attention for her quick wit and forceful media takedowns. On Nov. 2, she bluntly called out ABC News anchor Elizabeth Schulze for repeating a debunked claim that Trump issued a death threat against Liz Cheney. 

“You want to talk about violence against political opponents? Let’s talk about the fact that Democrats have been labeling President Trump a ‘threat to democracy’ for the better half of the past 10 years,” Leavitt said. “Let’s talk about how they have compared him to Hitler, one of the worst mass murderers in the history of the world.” 

In June 2024, Leavitt’s fiery responses triggered CNN anchor Kasie Hunt to abruptly end an interview during a discussion about the first presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden. Leavitt appeared to predict that debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash would show bias against Trump. 

“Ma’am, I’m going to stop this interview if you’re going to continue to attack my colleagues,” Hunt claimed. As Leavitt attempted to reply, Hunt interrupted again, ending the interview: “Karoline, thank you very much for your time. You are welcome to come back at any point.” 

Leavitt worked for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign and his White House as assistant press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany. She then worked as Rep. Elise Stefanik’s communications director before running for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District in 2022, where she lost to incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump-Musk DOGE Parody Page Goes Viral w/ Hilarious Government Jabs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com