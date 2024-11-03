Quantcast
Saturday, November 2, 2024

Karoline Leavitt’s 2-Minute Masterclass in Rebuttal Leaves ABC Anchor Speechless

'Are you kidding? ... His opponents are saying, to this very day, the same rhetoric that led to the two assassination attempts...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt delivered a powerful rebuttal to ABC News’s Elizabeth Schulze, who recycled false claims about the former president’s recent comments on disgraced former Rep. Liz Cheney. 

Echoing leftist talking points during an ABC News Live segment Friday, Schulze pressed Leavitt on whether Trump’s speech could incite political violence against his opponents, specifically Cheney, whom the media claimed Trump suggested should be targeted. 

Leavitt swiftly countered, reminding Schulze that it is Democrats, not Trump, who have instigated political violence against the former president, who has survived two assassination attempts. 

“You want to talk about violence against political opponents? Let’s talk about the fact that Democrats have been labeling President Trump a ‘threat to democracy’ for the better half of the past 10 years,” Leavitt said. “Let’s talk about how they have compared him to Hitler, one of the worst mass murderers in the history of the world.” 

Leavitt further asserted that the Biden-Harris administration has weaponized the justice system against Trump. She added, “That’s real political violence that has led to two heinous assassination attempts on President Trump’s life that, by the grace of God, he was able to escape and he’s here with us today.” 

Continuing her argument, Leavitt stated, “So, yes—President Trump knows a little bit about political violence because he’s experienced it himself.” 

Leavitt then lectured Schulze that Trump’s comments about Cheney were intended to highlight the “realities” of war and how hawkish foreign policy views endanger the lives of Americans.

Schulze interjected, asserting that Trump’s opponents “reached out” to declare they do not condone political violence against him.

Leavitt expressed disbelief at Schulze’s line of defense. “Are you kidding? … His opponents are saying, to this very day, the same rhetoric that led to the two assassination attempts.” 

She highlighted that Ryan Wesley Routh, the second alleged Trump assassin, had echoed leftist sentiments that “Trump was a threat to democracy.”

