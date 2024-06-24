CNN Abruptly Ends Interview w/ Trump Campaign Spox for Exposing Network’s Bias

(Headline USA) CNN abruptly ended an interview with Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Monday after she pointed out that this week’s presidential debate moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, have a history of bias against the former president.

Leavitt was asked about Thursday’s debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, which is being hosted by CNN.

Leavitt assured CNN’s Kasie Hunt that Trump was prepared to face off against Biden—and against Tapper and Bash if necessary.

“President Trump is knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years. And their biased coverage of him,” Leavitt told Hunt.

Hunt immediately shut down Leavitt, falsely claiming Tapper and Bash “have acquitted themselves as professionals as they have covered campaigns and interviewed candidates from all sides of the aisle.”

She then deflected from the valid criticism of CNN’s well known bias by attempting to blame those who notice it.

“I‘ll also say that if you talk to analysts of previous debates, that if you’re attacking the moderators, you’re usually losing,” Hunt argued, undoubtedly referring to leftist analysts of previous debates.



Leavitt pointed out that it would take just five minutes to research what Tapper has said about Trump in the past.

“Ma’am, I’m going to stop this interview if you’re going to continue to attack my colleagues,” Hunt responded.

Leavitt tried to respond again with examples of Tapper’s bias, but Hunt quickly cut her off.

“I would like to talk about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, whom you work for,” Hunt said.

“Karoline, thank you very much for your time. You are welcome to come back at any point. She is welcome to come back and speak about Donald Trump, and Donald Trump will have equal time to Joe Biden when they both join us later this week in Atlanta for this debate.”

Leavitt blasted Hunt and CNN in a statement afterwards, arguing this kind of treatment is what Trump will likely have to endure from Tapper and Bash later this week.

“CNN cutting off my microphone for bringing up a debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies just proves our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly in Thursday’s debate,” she said. “Yet President Trump is still willing to go into this 3-1 fight to bring his winning message to the American people, and he will win.”