Quantcast
Saturday, November 16, 2024

Trump-Musk DOGE Parody Page Goes Viral w/ Hilarious Government Jabs

'Nancy is terrified we are going to cut the budget for the congressional liquor store...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Department of Government Efficiency Parody (Screenshot/X)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency has a spoof page that uses comedy to call out some of the most bizarre government programs funded by taxpayers. 

The parody page has proven successful, gaining nearly 600,000 followers and millions of views across all its posts. It uses satire and AI-generated images to mock real government-funded programs that have drawn the ire of many for their perceived absurdity. 

“We are excited President Trump has created this position. We won’t let you down,” the page wrote, sharing Trump’s announcement of the DOGE department and the selection of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead it. 

One of the first mocked programs was a State Department grant to fund drag queen shows in Ecuador. “Did you know your tax dollars were used to fund drag shows in Ecuador?” the page wrote, going viral with 14 million views. 

Another parody program was the Congressional Liquor Store. “Nancy is terrified we are going to cut the budget for the congressional liquor store. Should we cut it?” the page asked, poking fun at claims that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi overindulges in alcohol. Pelosi claims she does not drink.

Another post mocked the National Institutes of Health allegedly spending over half a million dollars to study chimpanzees’ feces. While Headline USA could not immediately verify the program, the NIH performed biomedical research on chimpanzees until 2015. 

The page also mocked the NIH’s study of injecting cocaine into beagles at a whopping cost of $2 million. 

In 2016, the National Science Foundation spent $1.5 million to study mudskipper fish walking on treadmill-style platforms, as reported by the New York Post at the time.

Another spoofed program was an NIH initiative to study the spread of HIV among prostitutes in Thailand. The parody page joked, “The U.S. National Institutes of Health spent $442,340 to study the behavior of male prostitutes in Vietnam. That won’t happen again & Lindsey Graham never reported back with his findings.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump, Sanders and Hawley Could Forge Alliance to Cap Credit Card Rates

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com