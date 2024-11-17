Trump-Musk DOGE Parody Page Goes Viral w/ Hilarious Government Jabs

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency has a spoof page that uses comedy to call out some of the most bizarre government programs funded by taxpayers.

The parody page has proven successful, gaining nearly 600,000 followers and millions of views across all its posts. It uses satire and AI-generated images to mock real government-funded programs that have drawn the ire of many for their perceived absurdity.

“We are excited President Trump has created this position. We won’t let you down,” the page wrote, sharing Trump’s announcement of the DOGE department and the selection of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead it.

One of the first mocked programs was a State Department grant to fund drag queen shows in Ecuador. “Did you know your tax dollars were used to fund drag shows in Ecuador?” the page wrote, going viral with 14 million views.

Give us a follow if you want to keep up with government fraud, waste, & abuse. The hammer of Justice is coming. Please share to help others find us here on X. — DOGE – Department of Government Effeciency Parody (@realdogenews) November 16, 2024

Another parody program was the Congressional Liquor Store. “Nancy is terrified we are going to cut the budget for the congressional liquor store. Should we cut it?” the page asked, poking fun at claims that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi overindulges in alcohol. Pelosi claims she does not drink.

Nancy is terrified we are going to cut the budget for the congressional liquor store. Should we cut it? pic.twitter.com/Njq6gyAPXs — DOGE – Department of Government Effeciency Parody (@realdogenews) November 14, 2024

Another post mocked the National Institutes of Health allegedly spending over half a million dollars to study chimpanzees’ feces. While Headline USA could not immediately verify the program, the NIH performed biomedical research on chimpanzees until 2015.

The US National Institutes of Health spent $592,527 of YOUR tax dollars to explore why Chimpanzees throw feces. Well that's getting cut. We are firing everyone that approved this expenditure & also having them drug tested & sent for psych evaluations. pic.twitter.com/r6EAjGG3vj — DOGE – Department of Government Effeciency Parody (@realdogenews) November 14, 2024

The page also mocked the NIH’s study of injecting cocaine into beagles at a whopping cost of $2 million.

The NIH Spent $2.3 Million injecting beagles with cocaine. They could have just talked to Hunter Biden! Why does the NIH keep torturing dogs? We're letting RFK Jr. know about this so he can personally fire these degenerate mad scientists. pic.twitter.com/EpwggUaiIc — DOGE – Department of Government Effeciency Parody (@realdogenews) November 15, 2024

In 2016, the National Science Foundation spent $1.5 million to study mudskipper fish walking on treadmill-style platforms, as reported by the New York Post at the time.

The National Science Foundation spent $560,536 forcing Mudskipper Fish to run on treadmills. They learned fish could exercise longer with more oxygen. Obviously. What the heck is wrong with these people? No more funding & we suggest relocating the scientists to Alaska. pic.twitter.com/Mu2UY4yCbt — DOGE – Department of Government Effeciency Parody (@realdogenews) November 16, 2024

Another spoofed program was an NIH initiative to study the spread of HIV among prostitutes in Thailand. The parody page joked, “The U.S. National Institutes of Health spent $442,340 to study the behavior of male prostitutes in Vietnam. That won’t happen again & Lindsey Graham never reported back with his findings.”