Quantcast
Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Jean-Pierre Fails to Cite a Single Kamala Victory: Silence Says It All?

'So, there’s not a specific policy achievement...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Karine Jean-Pierre / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) It’s a tough job being White House press secretary—just ask Karine Jean-Pierre.

On Monday, she was asked to list specific accomplishments made by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently the presumptive Democratic candidate for president.

In response, Jean-Pierre couldn’t name any. Zero. Nada.

“What does the president see as the vice president’s biggest achievement during their time in office together,” asked Real Clear Politics Philip Wegmann during Monday’s press briefing.

Jean-Pierre attempted to respond by claiming that because Harris and Biden are “partners,” any accomplishments of Biden could be credited to Harris as well, as seen in video shared by the Media Research Center (MRC)

“So, there’s not a specific policy achievement. It’s a comprehensive whole?” Wegmann pressed, prompting an incoherent response from Jean-Pierre.

“The Biden-Harris accomplishments are the Biden-Harris accomplishments,” she said, seemingly unaware that she was digging herself into a deeper hole.

If Harris deserves credit for what some might consider Biden’s victories, does she also share responsibility for the administration’s “struggles”? Fox Business reporter Edward Lawrence asked.

Ouch.

Jean-Pierre’s struggles to single out a specific Harris victory, even by the left’s own standards, underscore the vice president’s struggles throughout the years.

Harris was widely seen as being unable to rise to the occasion after being assigned several high-profile tasks, including overseeing the “root causes” of illegal immigration and becoming the administration’s gun and artificial intelligence czar.

Harris’s inefficiencies had led some Democrats—including President Joe Biden himself—to question her electability in 2024. Some Democratic donors even suggested kicking Harris from the ticket.

Los Angeles Times suggested Harris should have returned to the Senate after the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Some conservatives mockingly celebrated Biden’s appointment of Harris to several jobs, suggesting that she wouldn’t be able to accomplish any feats for the left.

Polls had also shown that Harris is widely seen as unpopular among the American electorate. In June 2023, an NBC News poll anointed Harris with a net-negative rating of –17, the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history.

However, much of this has shifted in recent weeks, as the legacy media has worked to propel Harris, the now-Democrat candidate for president, into stardom by whitewashing her reputation despite their own years-long negative coverage.

“They fawned all over her comparing her to Beyonce and Taylor Swift. If they believed in God, they would compare her to the blessed Virgin Mary,” said MRC President Brent Bozell while on Fox Business on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Resurrects ‘Trust Women’ Slogan Despite Marrying, Working for Sexual Predators

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com