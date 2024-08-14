Jean-Pierre Fails to Cite a Single Kamala Victory: Silence Says It All?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) It’s a tough job being White House press secretary—just ask Karine Jean-Pierre.

On Monday, she was asked to list specific accomplishments made by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently the presumptive Democratic candidate for president.

In response, Jean-Pierre couldn’t name any. Zero. Nada.

“What does the president see as the vice president’s biggest achievement during their time in office together,” asked Real Clear Politics Philip Wegmann during Monday’s press briefing.

Jean-Pierre attempted to respond by claiming that because Harris and Biden are “partners,” any accomplishments of Biden could be credited to Harris as well, as seen in video shared by the Media Research Center (MRC)

.@PhilipWegmann: “You’ve noted how the Vice President has been a partner in all of the heavy lifts over these last three and a half years. Given that they’ve worked so closely together in that time, what does the President see as the Vice President’s biggest achievement during… pic.twitter.com/F4H6oBI5zl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2024

“So, there’s not a specific policy achievement. It’s a comprehensive whole?” Wegmann pressed, prompting an incoherent response from Jean-Pierre.

“The Biden-Harris accomplishments are the Biden-Harris accomplishments,” she said, seemingly unaware that she was digging herself into a deeper hole.

If Harris deserves credit for what some might consider Biden’s victories, does she also share responsibility for the administration’s “struggles”? Fox Business reporter Edward Lawrence asked.

Ouch.

FBN’s @EdwardLawrence: “I want to follow up, first, on what you told Phil. So, you said the Vice President owns the successes of this President over the past three and a half years. Does she also own the struggles that this President see, like the prices up 19 percent since the… pic.twitter.com/dDAvoLgwH7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2024

Jean-Pierre’s struggles to single out a specific Harris victory, even by the left’s own standards, underscore the vice president’s struggles throughout the years.

Harris was widely seen as being unable to rise to the occasion after being assigned several high-profile tasks, including overseeing the “root causes” of illegal immigration and becoming the administration’s gun and artificial intelligence czar.

Harris’s inefficiencies had led some Democrats—including President Joe Biden himself—to question her electability in 2024. Some Democratic donors even suggested kicking Harris from the ticket.

Los Angeles Times suggested Harris should have returned to the Senate after the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Some conservatives mockingly celebrated Biden’s appointment of Harris to several jobs, suggesting that she wouldn’t be able to accomplish any feats for the left.

Polls had also shown that Harris is widely seen as unpopular among the American electorate. In June 2023, an NBC News poll anointed Harris with a net-negative rating of –17, the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history.

However, much of this has shifted in recent weeks, as the legacy media has worked to propel Harris, the now-Democrat candidate for president, into stardom by whitewashing her reputation despite their own years-long negative coverage.

“They fawned all over her comparing her to Beyonce and Taylor Swift. If they believed in God, they would compare her to the blessed Virgin Mary,” said MRC President Brent Bozell while on Fox Business on Tuesday.