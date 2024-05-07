Maxine Waters Claims Trump Supporters Are ‘Training in the Hills’ to Attack if Trump Loses

(Headline USA) Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., claimed this week that former President Donald Trump’s supporters were “training up in the hills somewhere” to attack if Trump loses in November.

Waters made the comment during an interview with MSNBC on Sunday and said she planned to ask the Biden administration to take preemptive action to prevent “right-wing violence” ahead of the election.

“I’ll tell you what I’m going to do. I’m going to ask the Justice Department, and I am going to ask the president to tell us what they are going to do to protect this country against violence if [Trump] loses,” she said.

“I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that [Trump] is connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they are going to attack,” she continued.



Waters claimed Trump is already “telling us there is going to be violence if he loses. We need to know what his plan is and how we are going to be protected,” she added.

“We have to be very concerned about a former president of the United States talking about attacking his own country, talking about perhaps a bloodbath, talking about perhaps there is going to be trouble,” she continued. “He said it in so many different ways.”

Waters did not cite a specific quote from Trump in which he supposedly called for violence, but she appeared to reference a comment he made during a campaign rally in Ohio, when he warned that the Biden administration’s policies would result in a “bloodbath” for auto workers. That comment has been taken out of context by several Democrats, including President Joe Biden’s campaign.

And though Waters now seems concerned about alleged threats from Trump supporters, back in 2018 she infamously called for her supporters to publicly confront and “absolutely harass” members of the Trump administration.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd,” she said at the time. “And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents.”

Despite telling rallygoers to “get in [the] faces” of Trump officials, she recently complained about being heckled in a restaurant.

Waters’s accusations about a secret Trump army-in-training also come as radical leftist groups openly undertake to mobilize on college campuses in what many suspect is a dry run for a massive resistance movement to create violence and civil unrest should Trump win the election.

Although operatives with funding from George Soros and other leftist backers have begun to organize out in the open, some radical fringe militias of violent domestic terrorists may, in fact, be “training up in the hills.”

That includes one led by James “Fergie” Chambers, an heir to the Cox family fortune, who is using his $250 million inheritance to mobilize an army in the Berkshire mountains for what he hopes will be a neo-Bolshevik revolution.

For some time, I have been building a network of comrades who can help me be accountable to the socialized allocation of this capital, so as to assist in a long-term strategy of building internationalism, and building strong cadre in the North Atlantic. — Fergie Chambers 🇵🇸🇷🇺🇹🇳 (@jccfergie) July 1, 2023

And a group of militant black separatists known as the Not F**king Around Coalition appeared at several major racial events in recent years until its presumed leader, John F. “Grandmaster Jay” Johnson was arrested and sentenced to seven years for assaulting and brandishing a firearm at federal officers.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.