Leftist Chicago Council Member Called U.S. a ‘Garbage Society’ That ‘Favors White People’

(Headline USA) A leftist Chicago city council member has claimed that prosecuting criminals is “racist” and that the U.S. is a “garbage society” that “favors white people,” according her social-media history,” Fox News reported.

Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez caucuses with the Democratic Socialists and has supported radical left-wing causes since being elected to the council in 2019, including defunding the police and teaching critical race theory in the city’s public schools.

She was reelected in 2023 for a four-year term.

During the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, Rodriguez claimed in posts that have since been deleted that law enforcement exists to maintain “white power” and that Chicago should develop “alternatives to racist punishment.”

She added, “Police = safety is racist equation.”

police = safety is racist equation. “Police violence is actually a leading cause of death for Black men: A recent study found that 1 in 1,000 Black men can expect to be killed by police, and public health experts have described police violence as a serious public health issue.” — Rossana Rodriguez 🌹🇵🇷✊🏽🏳️‍🌈 (@RossanaFor33) June 9, 2020

According to screenshots of the posts obtained by Fox News, Rodriguez went on to claim that people commit crimes because of “white supremacy” and racism.

“White supremacy, systemic racism and exclusion are at the root of the issue of violence. If we want it to end we have to commit to dismantling white supremacist structures and fight for equity,” she said.

“Our BIPOC youth are on the streets because they are not gonna settle for this garbage society we have,” she continued. “They know we are better off investing in the things that protect us… not police.”

I’ll keep talking about this in hopes that we can take this conversation seriously. White supremacy, systemic racism and exclusion are at the root of the issue of violence. If we want it to end we have to commit to dismantling white supremacist structures and fight for equity. https://t.co/62A7uTbfeu — Rossana Rodriguez 🌹🇵🇷✊🏽🏳️‍🌈 (@RossanaFor33) September 28, 2021

Rodriguez also defended teaching children about critical race theory, arguing that “white people are ahead in the game” and that “race is not a factor that can impact success for white people.”

Again. We live in a society that favors white people. White people are ahead in the game. Race is not a factor that can impact success for white people. I don’t know how else to explain this. — Rossana Rodriguez 🌹🇵🇷✊🏽🏳️‍🌈 (@RossanaFor33) November 9, 2021

She also dismissed the idea that minorities could be racist against white people.

“Reverse racism is not a thing,” she claimed.

Unsurprisingly, Rodriguez has become an outspoken critic of Israel in recent months.

In November, she wrote on X, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that calls for the eradication of the state of Israel.