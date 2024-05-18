Quantcast
Friday, May 17, 2024

Leftist Chicago Council Member Called U.S. a ‘Garbage Society’ That ‘Favors White People’

'White supremacy, systemic racism and exclusion are at the root of the issue of violence. If we want it to end we have to commit to dismantling white supremacist structures and fight for equity...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Rossana Rodriguez
Rossana Rodriguez / IMAGE: Midwest Socialist via YouTube

(Headline USA) A leftist Chicago city council member has claimed that prosecuting criminals is “racist” and that the U.S. is a “garbage society” that “favors white people,” according her social-media history,” Fox News reported.

Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez caucuses with the Democratic Socialists and has supported radical left-wing causes since being elected to the council in 2019, including defunding the police and teaching critical race theory in the city’s public schools.

She was reelected in 2023 for a four-year term.

During the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, Rodriguez claimed in posts that have since been deleted that law enforcement exists to maintain “white power” and that Chicago should develop “alternatives to racist punishment.” 

She added, “Police = safety is racist equation.”

According to screenshots of the posts obtained by Fox News, Rodriguez went on to claim that people commit crimes because of “white supremacy” and racism.

“White supremacy, systemic racism and exclusion are at the root of the issue of violence. If we want it to end we have to commit to dismantling white supremacist structures and fight for equity,” she said.

“Our BIPOC youth are on the streets because they are not gonna settle for this garbage society we have,” she continued. “They know we are better off investing in the things that protect us… not police.”

Rodriguez also defended teaching children about critical race theory, arguing that “white people are ahead in the game” and that “race is not a factor that can impact success for white people.”

She also dismissed the idea that minorities could be racist against white people.

“Reverse racism is not a thing,” she claimed.

Unsurprisingly, Rodriguez has become an outspoken critic of Israel in recent months.

In November, she wrote on X, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that calls for the eradication of the state of Israel.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Criticizes Biden for Blocking RFK Jr. from Debates
Next article
Hunter Biden’s Sugar Brother ‘Tapped Out,’ Will No Longer Cover His Legal Expenses

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com