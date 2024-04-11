Maxine Waters Whines About Restaurant Heckling—Despite Past Threats Against GOP

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., raised some eyebrows on Tuesday after the emergence of a video interview during which the lawmaker appeared to complain about being heckled while at a restaurant.

Waters’s purported remarks directly contradict her 2018 call for Democrats to confront and criticize members of the then-Trump administration cabinet in restaurants or public.

“You get out and you create a crow, and you push back on them—and you tell them they’re not welcome,” Waters shouted into a microphone during a rally in Los Angeles in 2018.

Fast forward to 2024, Waters, a congressional member since 1991, is now airing grievances about being confronted by people whom she also implied were racists, according to video footage shared on Twitter by the popular meme-posting account End Wokeness.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters says she is a victim of racist attacks: “They don’t say racist things, but they do say that they don’t like something I said.” pic.twitter.com/2fZDenWbuO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 10, 2024

In the undated interview, Waters asserted that she faces heckling over her positions and over her role as a member of Congress from “people who evidently had a racist attitude and recently one even confronted me in a restaurant.”

While acknowledging that these alleged hecklers haven’t used racial slurs against her, she insisted: “They don’t say racist things but what they say is, ‘They don’t like something I said,’ ‘They don’t like a opposition that I took,’ but you know if you were not black, you would not be approached that way.”

The emergence of the purported Waters video follows the congresswoman’s 2018 backlash for urging action against Trump officials.

In 2018, Congresswoman Maxine Waters demanded that mobs confront President Trump’s cabinet members in restaurants to tell them “they’re not welcome anymore anywhere.” In 2024, she thinks it’s racist that someone came up to her in a restaurant and gently criticized her. pic.twitter.com/6kCuBoLxZM — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 10, 2024

Despite the criticism then, Waters faced renewed scrutiny in 2021 after urging Black Lives Matter activists to “stay on the streets” and “get more confrontational.”

Her 2021 remarks prompted the responses of then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

Blast from the past—April 18, 2021. Rep. Maxine Waters called for rioters to “stay in the street” and “fight for justice” against police unless Chauvin is declared guilty for murder, not just manslaughter. “We got to get more confrontational. We got to make sure they know we… pic.twitter.com/1pOP8GTZ9I — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 21, 2023

At the time, McCarthy called on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to rebuke Waters’s contentious remarks, which many interpreted as incitement to violence.

Scalise, R-La., similarly condemned Waters, citing his own shooting by a deranged left-wing activist as a consequence of “this kind of dangerous rhetoric.”

In a 2021 tweet, Scalise remarked, “Let’s be clear: Maxine Waters knew her rhetoric would incite violence in Minneapolis—but she doesn’t care, she just requests police escorts for herself.”

Let’s be clear: Maxine Waters knew her rhetoric would incite violence in Minneapolis—but she doesn’t care, she just requests police escorts for herself. I was shot because of this kind of dangerous rhetoric. Where is the outrage from Dems & the media? They need to condemn this. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 19, 2021

The 2024 video of Waters lamenting being heckled by individuals isn’t the only instance where she appeared to level hypocritical accusations against protesters.

Also in 2021, the congresswoman accused the Republican Party of attempting to send “white supremacists” after her, providing no evidence at the time.