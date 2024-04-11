Quantcast
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Maxine Waters Whines About Restaurant Heckling—Despite Past Threats Against GOP

'Recently one even confronted me in a restaurant...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Maxine Waters
Maxine Waters / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., raised some eyebrows on Tuesday after the emergence of a video interview during which the lawmaker appeared to complain about being heckled while at a restaurant.

Waters’s purported remarks directly contradict her 2018 call for Democrats to confront and criticize members of the then-Trump administration cabinet in restaurants or public. 

“You get out and you create a crow, and you push back on them—and you tell them they’re not welcome,” Waters shouted into a microphone during a rally in Los Angeles in 2018. 

Fast forward to 2024, Waters, a congressional member since 1991, is now airing grievances about being confronted by people whom she also implied were racists, according to video footage shared on Twitter by the popular meme-posting account End Wokeness.

In the undated interview, Waters asserted that she faces heckling over her positions and over her role as a member of Congress from “people who evidently had a racist attitude and recently one even confronted me in a restaurant.”

While acknowledging that these alleged hecklers haven’t used racial slurs against her, she insisted: “They don’t say racist things but what they say is, ‘They don’t like something I said,’ ‘They don’t like a opposition that I took,’ but you know if you were not black, you would not be approached that way.” 

The emergence of the purported Waters video follows the congresswoman’s 2018 backlash for urging action against Trump officials.

Despite the criticism then, Waters faced renewed scrutiny in 2021 after urging Black Lives Matter activists to “stay on the streets” and “get more confrontational.” 

Her 2021 remarks prompted the responses of then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

At the time, McCarthy called on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to rebuke Waters’s contentious remarks, which many interpreted as incitement to violence. 

Scalise, R-La., similarly condemned Waters, citing his own shooting by a deranged left-wing activist as a consequence of “this kind of dangerous rhetoric.” 

In a 2021 tweet, Scalise remarked, “Let’s be clear: Maxine Waters knew her rhetoric would incite violence in Minneapolis—but she doesn’t care, she just requests police escorts for herself.” 

The 2024 video of Waters lamenting being heckled by individuals isn’t the only instance where she appeared to level hypocritical accusations against protesters.  

Also in 2021, the congresswoman accused the Republican Party of attempting to send “white supremacists” after her, providing no evidence at the time. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Former Chief of Staff Caught Blasting Biden over Mishandling of Inflation, Economy
Next article
Legal Expert Claims Indiana’s Abortion Law Permits Homicide, ‘Religious Sacrifice’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com