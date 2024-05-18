Quantcast
GOP Lawmakers Admit to Affair: ‘His Marriage Has Been Over…’

'We’re both parents of adult children and empty nesters...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Reps. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, and Rich McCormick, R-Ga. (Source: Screenshot / NBC News's YouTube / State of the Union)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Two Republican lawmakers have confirmed rumors about their “relationship,” following the divorce announcement from one of them. 

Reps. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, and Rich McCormick, R-Ga., garnered attention after the revelation of the end of McCormick’s 12-year marriage, accompanied by damning remarks from his wife. 

However, in an interview with the Daily Mail on Friday, Van Duyne stated that she is “happily engaged in a relationship” with McCormick. 

“I’m single. We’re both parents of adult children and empty nesters,” she clarified. 

Regarding McCormick’s marital status, she affirmed that “has been over for quite some time, as I understand it.” 

“He’s filed for divorce,” the Texas lawmaker added. 

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that the two lawmakers have been seen holding hands and being affectionate while in Congress. 

One lawmaker alleged witnessing McCormick “grabbing the small of her back” on the House floor. 

The relationship faced scrutiny as McCormick’s second wife, Dr. Debra Miller, provided some critical statements to the Daily Mail. 

“I’m sure that he will not be forthcoming,” she responded when questioned about the reason behind the divorce. 

Asked about the possibility of an affair contributing to the breakup, she redirected, saying, “You should ask Rich and his colleague.” 

McCormick’s office refrained from offering a detailed response to the Daily Mail, asserting, “Congressman McCormick and Dr. Miller have been separated for quite some time. He has kept that private and will continue to keep his personal life out of the media spotlight.” 

Van Duyne has been separated from her former husband since 2012, with whom she was married for 17 years. 

McCormick filed for divorce from Miller on May 3, as reported by the Daily Mail, citing Georgia court records. 

A mutual restraining order was issued by the court, in accordance with county ordinances. 

McCormick has seven children with Miller, while Van Duyne has two children with her ex-husband.

