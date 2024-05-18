Trump Criticizes Biden for Blocking RFK Jr. from Debates

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden on May 16, 2024, for blocking independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from participating in upcoming debates.

On May 15, 2024, the Biden campaign agreed to two debates against Trump, setting specific parameters, like the prohibition of in-person audiences and RFK Jr.

“Crooked Joe Biden does not want RFK Jr. in the debates because Junior is far left [like] him and they would be debating over the same territory, like ridiculous Open Borders and the Green New Scam, both of which are killing our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He wrote that RFK Jr. would also make Biden look worse, adding that he thinks that RFK Jr. should be allowed to participate in the debates even though he doesn’t meet the requirements.

“He’s also sharper and far more intelligent than Joe, all making for a bad combination of ingredients. I don’t care if [Junior] joins the Debate, but right now his polling numbers are very low, he is not properly qualified in the States, and he seems to be on a downward path. Junior’ needs more than his name to get on the ‘stage!’” Trump wrote.

On May 15, 2024, RFK Jr. responded to the news by writing that he would meet debate qualifications by the deadline.

“I’m happy to report that I will meet the criteria to participate in the @CNN debate before the June 20 deadline. I look forward to holding Presidents Biden and Trump accountable for their records in Atlanta on June 27 to give Americans the debate they deserve,” he wrote.

RFK Jr. also wrote on Twitter that Biden and Trump are “colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70% say they do not want.”

“They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win. Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy. By excluding me from the stage, Presidents Biden and Trump seek to avoid discussion of their eight years of mutual failure including deficits, wars, lockdowns, chronic disease and inflation,” he wrote.