Vulnerable House Dems Turn against Biden over Handling of Border Crisis

(Headline USA) A group of House Democrats turned against President Joe Biden this week over his handling of the border crisis, accusing him of fracturing the Democratic Party and endangering the country, Fox News reported.

Fifteen House Democrats voted alongside Republicans in favor of a resolution “denouncing the Biden administration’s immigration policies,” which they said has created the “worst border security crisis in the nation’s history.”

The resolution also called for stronger border-security measures.

Several of the Democrats who voted for the measure face tough reelection races this November in vulnerable districts. They admitted that the border crisis was one of their constituents’ top concerns.

In a letter to the White House, the Democrats wrote, “All of our constituents, no matter our congressional district, have felt the impacts of the current border situation.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, one of the Democrats who voted for the resolution, said the Democrat lawmaker was concerned about the deadly “fentanyl” that has been trafficked across the southern border and brought into his district in Maine.

“He has consistently called on Congress and the Biden administration to meaningfully address the crisis at the border,” the spokesperson added in a statement. “The congressman will continue pushing the administration to act.”

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., said in a statement that Biden should stop trying to blame Congress for the problems his policies created.

“President Biden has failed to end the crisis at our southern border, so I voted for H.R. 3602 to do what he won’t: secure our border and stop the violent drug cartels pumping fentanyl into our country,” she said.

The Democrats who signed onto the resolution include Gluesenkamp Perez, Golden, and Reps. Angie Craig of Minnesota, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Mary Peltola of Alaska, Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Nikki Budzinski of Illinois, Sharice Davids of Kansas, Don Davis of North Carolina, Josh Harder of California, Steven Horsford of D-Nevada, Eric Sorensen of Illinois and Susie Lee of Nevada.

