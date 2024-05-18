Quantcast
Friday, May 17, 2024

Cohen Implodes on Cross-Exam, Admits Stormy Chat Really about 14-Yr-Old Boy

'I don't think I've never seen a star cooperating witness get his knees chopped out quite as clearly and dramatically as what just happened with Michael Cohen...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen / GRAPHIC: Elizabeth Williams via AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) While testifying in court on Thursday, Michael Cohen, former lawyer for previous president Donald Trump, revealed that a phone call he previously testified concerned a bribe given to Stormy Daniels was actually a complaint about a 14 year-old prank caller, according to the New York Post.

The revelation took place at the tail end of a three-day cross examination of Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche introduced evidence that on the same day he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to cover up Trump’s affair, Cohen also threatened to report his prank caller to the Secret Service.

Cohen texted his colleague, Keith Schiller, about the situation, who responded with a brief “call me” text.

Cohen’s phone records from that day show a 96-second phone call, in which he previously claimed to update Trump on the situation with Daniels.

After Blanche entered the new evidence, Cohen changed his statement.

“Part of it was about the phone calls [with the prankster], but I knew that Keith was with Mr. Trump at the time, and it was more than potentially just this,” he claimed.

Blanche responded with disbelief, saying he did not think a minute and 30 seconds was enough to discuss both topics.

“I believe I was telling the truth,” Cohen replied.

Reports from all sides of the political aisle indicated disbelief on this point, even at CNN, where a legal analyst described Cohen’s situation as “get[ting] his knees chopped out.”

Anderson Cooper even praised Blanche for his legal strategy.

“It was incredible… lawyers want to build a box around the witness and slam it shut–that’s what Todd Blanche did to Cohen,” he said. “It was an extraordinary cross. Cohen was cornered… in a lie.”

MSNBC’s Ari Melber and CNN’s Jake Tapper both admitted that Blanche cornered Cohen in a lie.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Why Did Witness-Coaching Rep. Dan Goldman Send $162K to This House in Va.?
Next article
Trump Criticizes Biden for Blocking RFK Jr. from Debates

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com