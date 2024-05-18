Black NYC Man Attacks Orthodox Jewish Boys

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A black young man brutally kicked and punched two Orthodox Jewish children on a sidewalk in New York City, with the attack being captured on video.

Disturbing video footage showing the perpetrator assaulting and beating kids on Franklin Avenue on Sunday night. @NYPD79Pct @NYPDBklynNorth pic.twitter.com/Fiwh8F7NQp — Williamsburg 365 News (@Williamsburg365) May 15, 2024

The boys, aged 11 and 13, were playing on the sidewalk in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on the night of May 12, 2024, when a man got off a Citi Bike and attacked them, the Daily Mail reported.

Before kicking and stomping on one of the boys, the grown man told the boys to “get off the sidewalk,” as was captured on the video of the attack.

The boys were treated at the scene by the emergency medical services and suffered minor cuts on the back of their heads, according to the officials.

As of May 18, 2024, the NYPD is still looking for the unidentified man and the attack is being probed as a possible hate crime.

The suspect is described as between 18 to 20 years old and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black and white striped shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers, the Mail reported.

“This assault on a group of Orthodox Jewish children is disgusting. Anti-Semitism has no home in Brooklyn, and I am grateful that the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this attack. My office is monitoring the situation,” Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said.

The news came after Jewish civil rights and advocacy groups reported large increases in harassment, bias and physical attacks against their members in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

To be specific, there has been a nearly 50% increase in anti-Semitic crime in the Big Apple in the first four months of 2024.

Both New York City and the state of New Jersey have become hotspots for anti-Semitic-related crimes, the NYPD data revealed.

The city officials also reported a 45% increase in hate crimes towards Jewish people has been reported by city officials.

The NYPD statistics also revealed that 96 such hate incidents have been reported across the city as of April 2024, which is a stark rise from the 66 incidents that were reported during the same time period in 2023.

“The terror attacks on October 7th changed the public safety landscape, and we’re still feeling the ripple effects of that terrible day,” NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said on May 15, 2024, at a pre-Passover security briefing.