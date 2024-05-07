Quantcast
Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Rep. Gaetz: Prisons System is Blocking Interview w/ Jailed Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro

'This only vindicates the claim made by Peter Navarro that he is being held as a political prisoner...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro speaks to reporters./ PHOTO: Associated Press
Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro speaks to reporters./ PHOTO: Associated Press

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., took to the House floor Monday to accuse Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters of blocking him from interviewing former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who’s in the midst of serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress.

“Her reason is that Peter Navarro is ‘too notorious’ to be interviewed by a member of Congress!” Gaetz exclaimed.

“John Gotti was interviewed in prison. The QAnon Shaman was interviewed in prison. Director Peters HERSELF brought NBC News THROUGH PRISONS to showcase the work of corrections that’s being done! This only vindicates the claim made by Peter Navarro that he is being held as a political prisoner.”

The BOP declined to comment on Gaetz’s allegations in response to a media inquiry from this publication. BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso did send this publication a copy of its definition of a representative of the news media, suggesting that Gaetz’s interview was denied perhaps because he isn’t an “official” media member.

The people running Navarro’s social media released a statement about the matter.

Navarro’s prison sting stems from him being found guilty of two misdemeanor contempt of Congress charges last September, and sentenced to four months imprisonment.

The former director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under the Trump administration had argued that he didn’t flagrantly violate the law, but instead invoked executive privilege as his reason for not complying with the subpoena. Navarro noted that the courts are still reviewing the legal question of whether his actions were legal.

Nevertheless, an Obama-appointed federal judge ordered last month for him to begin his sentence, and the DC appeals court upheld that order in a Thursday decision.

Navarro’s case, along with that of former White House adviser Steve Bannon’s, marked the first time in roughly four decades that any such cases had been prosecuted by the DOJ, despite recent examples including Lois Lerner, Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton, all of whom brazenly disregarded congressional subpoenas during the Obama administration.

Bannon was convicted of two counts and was sentenced to four months behind bars, though he has been free pending appeal.

Navarro had previously characterized the imposed punishment as a “death sentence” given his age.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Notorious Jan. 6 Cop Running for Congress Beat His Stepson, Pointed Gun at Wife
Next article
Maxine Waters Claims Trump Supporters Are ‘Training in the Hills’ to Attack if Trump Loses

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com