WATCH: Grabien Compiles Supercut of Leftist Media Using ‘Bloodbath’

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A desperate attempt by the leftist propaganda machine and its mainstream media allies to spread fake news about presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump calling for political violence boomeranged back after the full context exposed them as liars and a viral video showed them using the exact same phrase against Trump and other Republicans.

During a rally over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio, Trump used the term “bloodbath” in reference to companies like Mexico and China reaping the financial benefits of President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policies, according to Twitchy.

Speech with full context

pic.twitter.com/7ly7Cf3fEG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2024

Trump pledged to put a “100% tariff on every single car” that’s imported “if I get elected” before issuing the ominous warning about what would happen to American industry—and to national security—if Biden is allowed to continue his open-border policies.

“Now if I don’t get elected … It’s gonna be a bloodbath for the country, that’ll be the least of it.”

The media pounced on his comments, claiming Trump warned of a literal bloodbath should he lose in November.

One headline from NBC News read “Trump says there will be a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses the election.”

Another from the New York Times said “Trump Says Some Migrants Are ‘Not People’ and Predicts a ‘Blood Bath’ if He Loses.”

The media is lying about Donald Trump with this narrative about a “bloodbath” if he loses the election. He was very clearly talking about the car manufacturing industry—before and after he used the word. You have to be extremely disingenuous to take what he’s saying out of… pic.twitter.com/qhctYGpi7K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2024

Leftists news pundits, of course, use these kinds of exaggerations on a consistent basis, as pointed out by journalist Tom Elliott, who put together a supercut of mainstream talking heads using graphic language to describe political events.

Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of Morning Joe, Van Jones, Joy Reid, Jake Tapper, the hosts of The View and Don Lemon all made an appearance in the video.

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk even went toe-to-toe with Scarborough, calling him out for claiming Jan 6 was also a “bloodbath”—despite the fact that the only casualties were four Trump supporters, two of whom died of natural causes—and saying Trump “promised another ‘bloodbath’ if he loses again.”

Morning Joe deleted his post after being humiliated by Elon 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O1t5xP5wnv — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024

“Jan 6 was not a ‘bloodbath’ by any definition and Trump was referring to job losses in the auto industry when he used that word,” Musk said. “Your post is extremely misleading.”

Scarborough deleted the post soon after Musk’s response.

Trump also responded to the accusations from the news media in a post on Truth Social.

“The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry,” Trump said. “The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean.”

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden, 81, recently became the first incumbent president since Jimmy Carter to lose a primary.

For Carter, that loss would portend one of the biggest political blowouts in modern history, with Ronald Reagan winning 489 electoral votes to Carter’s 49.

While Carter had a 43% approval rating, Biden’s currently sits at 38%.

Many see Biden’s policies as actively charting a course to destroy the country, and so with little else to run on, the Left has predictably turned to some of the most extreme demagoguery and gaslighting ever witnessed in American politics to push fearmongering about Trump to new levels.

Thus far, however, few seem to be buying into it. A divisive State of the Union address earlier this month offered no extra approval boost for Biden, even as Democrats insisted he had knocked it out of the park and made a convincing case for his presidency.

If its fearmongering and lawfare strategies continue to fail, the Left either will have to pull a bait-and-switch to replace Biden at the last minute or will have to attempt a vote-fraud operation using mail-in ballots and algorithmic weighting of voting machines in blue districts that will make its 2020 pandemic-era plan pale by comparison.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.