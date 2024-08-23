Quantcast
Matt Walsh Trolls DNC Dressed as ‘White Dude for Harris’ to Promote ‘Racist’ Film

'Clearly, there is some concern about under-cover conservative personalities trying to catch convention goers in weird moments...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In order to promote his forthcoming film Am I Racist?, conservative Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh trolled the Democratic National Convention in Chicago dressed in a “White Dudes for Harris” T-shirt, Townhall reported.

Fully decked out in Democrat- gear, including a “Freedom from Gun Violence” pin, Walsh joined volunteers in handing out cards warning people about the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which several speakers at the DNC tried to characterize as “Trump’s radical agenda.”

Hilariously, the QR code on the fliers directed people to the trailer for Am I Racist?

He also walked into a shot as CNN host Kaitlan Collins was interviewing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Despite going in disguise, Walsh’s distintive beard occasionally blew his cover. Leftist Bulwark journalist Joe Perticone even asked him, “Are you Matt Walsh?”

“No I’m not,” Walsh replied. “That man is dead. I’m a new man now.”

Perticone followed up that exchange by penning a lengthy report, attempting to frame Walsh as a misogynist, sexist and even a racist who should not have been allowed into the DNC.

Walsh “regularly dons a similar disguise to film gotcha moments for his ‘documentaries’ lampooning progressives,” he claimed.

Perticone also complained about the fact that several conservatives had sought to infiltrate the DNC audience for the purpose of trolling them.

“[C]learly, there is some concern about under-cover conservative personalities trying to catch convention goers in weird moments,” he complained. “At least two people we tried to interview last night were reluctant to talk because, they said, they’d been told that right-wing media was in the halls trying to dupe them.”

Notably, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell went undercover by omission—shaving off his distinctive mustache in a viral video that saw him clash with Gen-Z TikTok influencer Harry Sisson during an appearance on Real America’s Voice.

In the video, War Room host Natalie Winters urges Lindell to ask the young soyboy whether he had received his complimentary vasectomy.

Another RAV personality, Human Events host Jack Posobiec, also went viral for a confrontation with former Attorney General Eric Holder, who has been a lead adviser for the Harris campaign.

Posobiec asked Obama’s longtime wingman why he had failed to vet vice presidential running mate Tim Walz’s controversial “stolen valor” claims.

Holder responded with an expletive.

Despite Perticone’s objections, some social-media users defended Walsh’s presence at the event and noted that it was not at all abnormal.

According to one X user, Walsh broke no laws in his attendance of the DNC because he “was allowed in to a place there was no reason to keep him out of, where he proceeded to do nothing wrong.”

