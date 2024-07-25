WATCH: Matt Walsh Plans to Take on Racism in Upcoming Documentary

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Two years after releasing his What Is a Woman documentary about the “transgender” ideology, conservative podcaster Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire released a trailer for his upcoming film, Am I Racist, which will be released in movie theaters.

The Wire released a trailer for the upcoming documentary on July 23, 2024. The trailer showed that Walsh would be researching the anti-white and anti-American movement by exploring literature and interviewing leftist “experts.”

The New York Post reported that the news company plans to release his new documentary on Sept. 13, 2024.

“If I’m going to sort this out, I need to go deeper undercover. If I want to be an ally, I need to look like one,” Walsh said, referring to his decision to put on a wig to look like a leftist.

The trailer showed how Walsh infiltrated a feast convened by the far-left and anti-white supper club Race2Dinner last year, during which primarily white female guests were lectured about how racist America is and how horrible white people are.

The news source reported that Race2Dinner organizes private sessions that reportedly cost women up to $5,000 to dine with its co-founders Regina Jackson and Saira Rao for about two hours to discuss “white supremacy, racism and xenophobia.”

“Let’s be clear, what’s happening in this country — it’s Nazism. Republicans are Nazis. You cannot separate yourself from the bad white people,” Rao said in the trailer.

In addition to his wig, Walsh wore a face mask to hide his identity from the women while serving them food.

“The entire system has to burn. And I’m not even going to use ‘save this country.’ This country is not worth saving. This country is a piece of s—,” Rao said.

The trailer also showed Walsh interviewing Robin DiAngelo, author of White Fragility.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate film for the Daily Wire’s first original theatrical release than ‘Am I Racist?,’” the Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing said.

He added that it is important to ensure that everybody sees this documentary and not just regular consumers of the news company.

“We want the film to reach every corner of America, not just the Daily Wire’s core audience or political conservatives, and I truly believe with a nationwide theatrical release, this film has the power to be the final nail in the coffin of the DEI and the so-called ‘antiracism’ movements,” Boreing said.