Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Kamala’s Racially Segregated Campaign Cohorts Command Ridicule

'If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC individuals or, God forbid, correcting them, just take a beat. And instead we can put our listening ears on...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
'White Dudes for Harris'
'White Dudes for Harris' Zoom call / IMAGE: @dom_lucre via X

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris, the newly anointed Democratic presidential candidate, kicked off her campaign by segregating her voter base by gender and race, according to Legal Insurrection.

Immediately after President Joe Biden announced the end of his reelection campaign, a coalition of black women joined a Zoom call, hosted by a group known as “Win With Black Women,” to discuss the unprecedented power of their racial identity group.

“We’re together. We’re beautiful, we’re strong, we’re capable. We’re ready. We have incredible power in this group,” said participant Aimee Allison, according to the Associated Press. “People just were so hungry for that community and for that feeling of hope.”

While Zoom usually permits a maximum of 1,000 participants, an employee with the Big Tech company personally stepped in to allow 40,000 individuals to join.

Another group called “Black Men for Harris” met via Zoom on Monday, with 53,000 people registering for the event and pledging to vote for Harris.

The “White Women: Answer the Call” event featured several celebrities, including author Glennon Doyle, musical artist Pink, actress Connie Britton and TikTok groomer Arielle Fodor.

Throughout the meeting, these women claimed the task of “saving the world” fell onto their shoulders.

“BIPOC women have tapped us in as white women to step up, listen and get involved this election season,” said Fodor, who is famous for making political commentary while putting on the insufferably pedantic tone of an elementary-school teacher.

“… If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC individuals or, God forbid, correcting them, just take a beat,” she continued. “And instead we can put our listening ears on.”

Finally, a self-proclaimed group of “White Dudes for Harris” came together to support the veep, hosting another star-studded Zoom call featuring Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Hollywood actors including Jeff Bridges, Joseph Gordon–Levitt, Mark Hamill, Sean Astin and Josh Gad.

Activist David Hogg, pundit George Conway and ex-boy-band performer Lance Bass were among the other participants who appeared on the chat with more than 100,000 fellow bros.

Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, both from Harris’s home state of California, also made appearances.

On the call, Buttigieg argued that a presidential candidate who fights for abortion will make men more free.

“Women’s freedom is exhibit A after Donald Trump abolished the right to choose,” Buttigieg claimed, referring to Trump’s appointment of conservative justices who reversed the controversial Roe v. Wade decision and sent the issue of abortion back to individual states to decide.

“But of course, men are also more free in a country where we have a president who stands up for things like access to abortion,” claimed the former South Bend, Indiana mayor.

Buttigieg also argued that “politics is just vibes,” calling Harris’s vibes “incredible.”

At one point, Hamill ranted against Trump, referring to the Republican nominee as “mentally ill” and accused him of idolizing “dictators” such as Viktor Orban, the democratically elected prime minister of Hungary.

Several of the beta males celebrated not just the prospect of a woman president who would allow them to play second fiddle to minorities and women, but also a bonding session where they could talk openly about their feelings with one another.

Bridges—famed for playing “The Dude” in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski appeared to reprise the amiable stoner role in his rambling monologue.

Harris made no comment on the segregation of her supporting groups. However, many social media users were eager to share their opinions, including the conservative podcast hosts the Hodge Twins, who claimed to have registered a website for their new group.

Others wistfully imagined what a similar group would look like if Trump’s campaign were to organize one.

And satire site the Babylon Bee, perhaps inspired by Fodor, took the opportunity for a teachable moment by offering its readers a history lesson related to the Democrat Party and its troubling relationship with segregation.

