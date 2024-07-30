Kamala’s Racially Segregated Campaign Cohorts Command Ridicule

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris, the newly anointed Democratic presidential candidate, kicked off her campaign by segregating her voter base by gender and race, according to Legal Insurrection.

Immediately after President Joe Biden announced the end of his reelection campaign, a coalition of black women joined a Zoom call, hosted by a group known as “Win With Black Women,” to discuss the unprecedented power of their racial identity group.

“We’re together. We’re beautiful, we’re strong, we’re capable. We’re ready. We have incredible power in this group,” said participant Aimee Allison, according to the Associated Press. “People just were so hungry for that community and for that feeling of hope.”

While Zoom usually permits a maximum of 1,000 participants, an employee with the Big Tech company personally stepped in to allow 40,000 individuals to join.

Another group called “Black Men for Harris” met via Zoom on Monday, with 53,000 people registering for the event and pledging to vote for Harris.

The “White Women: Answer the Call” event featured several celebrities, including author Glennon Doyle, musical artist Pink, actress Connie Britton and TikTok groomer Arielle Fodor.

Throughout the meeting, these women claimed the task of “saving the world” fell onto their shoulders.

“BIPOC women have tapped us in as white women to step up, listen and get involved this election season,” said Fodor, who is famous for making political commentary while putting on the insufferably pedantic tone of an elementary-school teacher.

“… If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC individuals or, God forbid, correcting them, just take a beat,” she continued. “And instead we can put our listening ears on.”

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.” Former teacher turned “influencer” infantilizes the “white women for Kamala Harris” and suggests that white women should never “correct” black women. pic.twitter.com/uj00SfwZb9 — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 29, 2024

Finally, a self-proclaimed group of “White Dudes for Harris” came together to support the veep, hosting another star-studded Zoom call featuring Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Hollywood actors including Jeff Bridges, Joseph Gordon–Levitt, Mark Hamill, Sean Astin and Josh Gad.

Activist David Hogg, pundit George Conway and ex-boy-band performer Lance Bass were among the other participants who appeared on the chat with more than 100,000 fellow bros.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: So over 400,000 Black women joined a Zoom for Kamala Harris a week ago and over 100,000 White men joined last night but every screenshot or video only shows 9 to 12 people max. Where is the proof of the hundreds of thousands when only 300 people can join Zoom at… pic.twitter.com/W59MMoPw6v — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 30, 2024

Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, both from Harris’s home state of California, also made appearances.

On the call, Buttigieg argued that a presidential candidate who fights for abortion will make men more free.

“Women’s freedom is exhibit A after Donald Trump abolished the right to choose,” Buttigieg claimed, referring to Trump’s appointment of conservative justices who reversed the controversial Roe v. Wade decision and sent the issue of abortion back to individual states to decide.

“But of course, men are also more free in a country where we have a president who stands up for things like access to abortion,” claimed the former South Bend, Indiana mayor.

He really just said “men are more free when women have access to abortion.”pic.twitter.com/22PRCfQ55S — Danielle Franz (@DanielleBFranz) July 30, 2024

Buttigieg also argued that “politics is just vibes,” calling Harris’s vibes “incredible.”

At one point, Hamill ranted against Trump, referring to the Republican nominee as “mentally ill” and accused him of idolizing “dictators” such as Viktor Orban, the democratically elected prime minister of Hungary.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Star Wars actor Mark Hamill who was a member of the “White Dudes for Kamala” Zoom call randomly went ballistic on Donald Trump for no apparent reason. Mark Hamill: “they want to do, get rid of the Department of Education completely. They're going to try and remake… pic.twitter.com/uCn8TxXxF6 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 30, 2024

Several of the beta males celebrated not just the prospect of a woman president who would allow them to play second fiddle to minorities and women, but also a bonding session where they could talk openly about their feelings with one another.

“The idea that men can gather to talk about how we feel” The Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin supports “white dudes for Kamala Harris” because he wants men to talk to other men about their feelings. pic.twitter.com/c27gRMuRuV — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 30, 2024

Bridges—famed for playing “The Dude” in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski appeared to reprise the amiable stoner role in his rambling monologue.

Jeff Bridges has joined the "White Dudes for Kamala Harris." My day is ruined and my disappointment is immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/UTZQ70VwfU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 30, 2024

Harris made no comment on the segregation of her supporting groups. However, many social media users were eager to share their opinions, including the conservative podcast hosts the Hodge Twins, who claimed to have registered a website for their new group.

This is gonna be fun 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CShtNXm85L — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 30, 2024

Others wistfully imagined what a similar group would look like if Trump’s campaign were to organize one.

Obviously we have to do a White Dudes For Trump zoom call. Who's in? — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) July 30, 2024

And satire site the Babylon Bee, perhaps inspired by Fodor, took the opportunity for a teachable moment by offering its readers a history lesson related to the Democrat Party and its troubling relationship with segregation.