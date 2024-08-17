Quantcast
Saturday, August 17, 2024

Free Abortions, Vasectomies Offered at DNC: ‘Here We Come, Chicago!’

'Our p***y our choice! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Workers prepare for next week's Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Deciding between terminating your pregnancy or attending the 2024 Democratic National Convention? Planned Parenthood has a solution for you. 

The St. Louis chapter of Planned Parenthood will offer free abortions and vasectomies through a mobile clinic stationed in the West Loop, where the DNC will be held. 

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, based out of St. Louis, Missouri, announced the initiative via X on Saturday.

The clinic partnered with the Chicago Abortion Fund, a non-profit that finances abortions. “F**k all abortion bans!” the fund boasted in a post.

“Planned Parenthood Great Rivers is bringing our mobile health care unit to the DNC! We are offering vasectomy and medication abortions from the mobile unit in the West Loop,” an appointment page read. Patients will be able to pay what they can.

The Weiners Circle, a hot-dog shop, is also teaming up with Planned Parenthood for this effort—because, why not? “Our p***y our choice,” the shop’s employees shouted in a video.

 

It’s unclear whether the Democratic National Committee or its convention will be sponsoring these free abortions.

Planned Parenthood did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment via phone, sending this reporter to voice mail instead. Similarly, the DNC did not reply to an email inquiry from Headline USA.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has made abortion a key issue in her campaign and often boasts of being the first vice president to ever visit a Planned Parenthood clinic. 

Echoing leftist talking points, she incorrectly accused President Donald Trump of endorsing an abortion ban. 

In a Aug. 9 X post, she wrote, “Now, he has made clear that he’d use the federal government to rip away access to medication abortion, effectively banning abortion nationwide.” 

The video did not confirm Trump’s stance on stripping away abortion pills. In contrast, Trump has expressed opposition to a federal abortion ban.

