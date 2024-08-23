Quantcast
Thursday, August 22, 2024

Trump Trolls Kamala w/ Mock Policy Website, Coronation Play-by-Play

'Kamala Harris has yet to tell voters what her policies are, so we thought we’d help them out...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd during a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) As of Aug. 22, 2024, the day of her coronation at the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris still hasn’t released a policy page on her campaign website, so the Trump campaign decided to troll her, creating and releasing a platform website for her.

“Kamala Harris has yet to tell voters what her policies are, so we thought we’d help them out. Kamala Harris wants to open the borders, raise taxes and free criminals,” a Trump campaign national press secretary told Fox News.

“Stop Kamala’s Radical Agenda” website was launched on Aug. 21, 2024, detailing nine policy platforms for Harris’s campaign, such as releasing murderers from jails, abolishing the border, eliminating private health insurance and giving illegal aliens Social Security and Medicare.

Trump also announced he would provide a live play-by-play of her speech at the DNC on Aug. 22, 2024.

“We will start at 10 PM, Eastern, and be covering and commenting on some of the earlier Speeches made prior to hers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He also mentioned that Harris became the nominee without receiving one vote, holding one press conference and having one interview, as Breitbart reported.

“She became the Nominee without receiving one Vote, stealing the Nomination from Crooked Joe Biden who earned it by getting 14 Million Votes. I am no fan of Biden, who was the Worst President in the History of the United States and, likewise, she is considered to be the Worst Vice President (and Border ‘Czar’) in the History of the United States, but Biden got ‘shafted,'” he wrote.

Trump then concluded his post by writing that Harris’s lies and her radical, far-left ideology will be exposed.

“We will expose all of her Radicalism, the horrible job she did at the Border, Crime, and Foreign Relations and her Weaponization against her Political Opponent, using corrupt Prosecutors and Courts in New York, Washington, DC, and Atlanta. I hope everybody will be following along on TRUTH, tonight!” he wrote.

