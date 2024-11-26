Quantcast
Monday, November 25, 2024

Matt Gaetz Considering Run for Fla. Gov. in 2026

'@mattgaetz will be the next Governor of the State of Florida...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Matt Gaetz
Matt Gaetz / IMAGE: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., teased his supporters by suggesting that he may run for governor of his home state in the 2026 election.

On Nov. 23, former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Fla., suggested on Twitter that Gaets would become the next governor of Florida.

In response, Gaetz included Florida’s flag in his post, indirectly stating that he may run for office in his home state.

However, Gaetz stated at the beginning of September that he doesn’t plan to replace Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

“I have no plans to run for Florida Governor. I believe God has me exactly where I’m supposed to be at the moment, working for FL-01. That said, it is incredibly heartwarming and humbling that so many polls show Floridians trust me atop the other choices for the job. Many terrific Republicans will likely run for Governor in the Sunshine State – but it ONLY matters if we elect [President-elect Donald Trump] in 2024. Time to focus,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gaetz acknowledged that many people encouraged him to run for governor in 2023, but he repeated that he doesn’t plan to replace DeSantis.

“Many did encourage me to consider running for governor one day. But we have an outstanding governor who will be in that position through 2026,” he said, adding that he was focusing on helping Trump win the 2024 election.

Trump recently nominated Gaetz as Attorney General, praising him as a “deeply gifted and tenacious lawyer.”

“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump stated.

After facing pushback and realizing that RINOs in Congress may not approve him for this position, Gaetz withdrew himself from the nomination to avoid postponing the implementation of Trump’s policies.

Trump nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to replace Gaetz, praising her for being tough on crime and making the “streets safe for Florida families.”

After that, Gaetz stated he doesn’t plan to return to Congress, saying that eight years is probably enough time.”

It was also recently alleged that DeSantis would not appoint Gaetz as senator after Trump nominated former Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as the Secretary of State.

Copyright 2024.
