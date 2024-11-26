Matt Gaetz Considering Run for Fla. Gov. in 2026

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., teased his supporters by suggesting that he may run for governor of his home state in the 2026 election.

On Nov. 23, former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Fla., suggested on Twitter that Gaets would become the next governor of Florida.

.@mattgaetz will be the next Governor of the State of Florida — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) November 23, 2024

In response, Gaetz included Florida’s flag in his post, indirectly stating that he may run for office in his home state.

However, Gaetz stated at the beginning of September that he doesn’t plan to replace Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

“I have no plans to run for Florida Governor. I believe God has me exactly where I’m supposed to be at the moment, working for FL-01. That said, it is incredibly heartwarming and humbling that so many polls show Floridians trust me atop the other choices for the job. Many terrific Republicans will likely run for Governor in the Sunshine State – but it ONLY matters if we elect [President-elect Donald Trump] in 2024. Time to focus,” he wrote on Twitter.

I have no plans to run for Florida Governor. I believe God has me exactly where I’m supposed to be at the moment, working for FL-01. That said, it is incredibly heartwarming and humbling that so many polls show Floridians trust me atop the other choices for the job. Many… https://t.co/TSB4iN0Jja — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 8, 2024

Gaetz acknowledged that many people encouraged him to run for governor in 2023, but he repeated that he doesn’t plan to replace DeSantis.