Ben & Jerry’s Sues Parent Company Over Censorship of Leftist Ideology

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Infamous leftist ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s recently sued its parent company, Unilever, for allegedly censoring the woke company’s pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel rhetoric.

The Daily Wire reported that the company constantly pushed far-left talking points. This time, Unilever allegedly pushed back against Ben & Jerry’s supporting anti-Semitic protests on American college and university campuses, with the students urging the U.S. government to stop sending military aid to Israel.

According to the Wire, the fact that the woke Unilever decided to stop Ben & Jerry’s from spreading its leftist ideology shows that the culture and political status quo in this country is changing.

“That says a lot. In case you forgot, Unilever is the leftist company that brings you Dove — the wokest wash around — and Axe, which is now trying to encourage men to forgo macho stereotypes and take on a more progressive version of masculinity instead. The London-based corporation also supports ‘Pride events across the UK and Ireland [and] partners with LGBTQI+ charities,'” the Wire wrote.

Ben & Jerry’s has always opposed Israel, but the mainstream media exposed the company’s anti-Semitism only three years ago. In 2021, Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling its ice cream in Israel‘s territory of the “West Bank” of the Jordan River and east Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are “inconsistent with [their] values.”

After that, many American politicians, like former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., Israel, and many states, like Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, opposed the company’s anti-Israel decision, and Unilever distanced itself from Ben & Jerry’s at the time of the scandal.

As a result, the woke company lost $111 million in pension funds. Even multiple state attorneys called the company to stop its anti-Israel boycott.

“We, the attorneys general of our respective states, write today to express our grave concerns about Unilever’s decision to engage in a boycott of the State of Israel,” the attorneys general wrote in a letter to Unilever. “Not only is Israel one of our nation’s closest and most reliable allies, but it is also the only democratic nation in the region and has long been a force for peace and stability.”

However, after that, Ben & Jerry’s only doubled down on its anti-Semitic rhetoric, subjecting its employees to anti-Semitic propaganda and suing Unilever to prevent Israelis from eating the company’s ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s also pushed the ‘Defund the Police” movement and anti-American propaganda. As a result, the company that didn’t learn from its mistakes lost $2 billion.

Next year, Unilever cut ties with the company, stating that “simplifying [their] portfolio and driving greater productivity will allow [them] to further unlock the potential of this business.”