Matt Gaetz Makes Announcement on Replacing Ron DeSantis

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., long rumored to be a potential candidate for Florida governor in 2026, confirmed on Sunday that his focus is elsewhere.

“I have no plans to run for Florida Governor,” Gaetz commented Saturday on X. “I believe God has me exactly where I’m supposed to be at the moment, working for FL-01.”

His announcement came after a Ragnar Research Group poll showed him leading a hypothetical governor’s race with 12 percent support.

Incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited, and other potential candidates including Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., each at 10 percent, Democratic State Sen. Shev Jones at 9 percent and Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., at 5 percent.

Gaetz expressed his gratitude for the support in his X post: “That said, it is incredibly heartwarming and humbling that so many polls show Floridians trust me atop the other choices for the job.”

He added, “Many terrific Republicans will likely run for Governor in the Sunshine State – but it ONLY matters if we elect TRUMP in 2024. Time to focus.”

Gaetz’s decision came after a Republican lobbyist indicated in September 2023 that Gaetz was expected to enter the gubernatorial race.

“There was a lot of talk about it at the reception last night, and Gaetz was telling people to basically expect him to be in,” the lobbyist told NBC News.

Gaetz acknowledged that while many had encouraged him to consider running, his focus remains on supporting President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“Many did encourage me to consider running for governor one day. But we have an outstanding governor who will be in that position through 2026,” he said at the time. “Similarly to this Sunday remarks, Gaetz said he was focusing on helping President Donald Trump win the White House in 2024.”