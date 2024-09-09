Quantcast
Sunday, September 8, 2024

Matt Gaetz Makes Announcement on Replacing Ron DeSantis

'I believe God has me exactly where I’m supposed to be at the moment...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is questioned by reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., long rumored to be a potential candidate for Florida governor in 2026, confirmed on Sunday that his focus is elsewhere. 

“I have no plans to run for Florida Governor,” Gaetz commented Saturday on X. “I believe God has me exactly where I’m supposed to be at the moment, working for FL-01.” 

His announcement came after a Ragnar Research Group poll showed him leading a hypothetical governor’s race with 12 percent support.  

Incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited, and other potential candidates including Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., each at 10 percent, Democratic State Sen. Shev Jones at 9 percent and Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., at 5 percent. 

Gaetz expressed his gratitude for the support in his X post: “That said, it is incredibly heartwarming and humbling that so many polls show Floridians trust me atop the other choices for the job.”

He added, “Many terrific Republicans will likely run for Governor in the Sunshine State – but it ONLY matters if we elect TRUMP in 2024. Time to focus.”

Gaetz’s decision came after a Republican lobbyist indicated in September 2023 that Gaetz was expected to enter the gubernatorial race. 

“There was a lot of talk about it at the reception last night, and Gaetz was telling people to basically expect him to be in,” the lobbyist told NBC News. 

Gaetz acknowledged that while many had encouraged him to consider running, his focus remains on supporting President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. 

“Many did encourage me to consider running for governor one day. But we have an outstanding governor who will be in that position through 2026,” he said at the time. “Similarly to this Sunday remarks, Gaetz said he was focusing on helping President Donald Trump win the White House in 2024.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sanders Admits Pal Kamala Hiding Leftist Policies ‘to Win’ 2024

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com