Four Dem. Firms Earned $600M Pushing Pro-Kamala Ads

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that four Democratic firms earned $600 million for promoting ads celebrating former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris before President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records that the Washington Free Beacon reviewed indicated that Harris’s presidential campaign directed almost $600 million to just four media consulting firms that have deep ties to Democrats.

The Beacon reported that the latest available FEC data showed the Harris campaign had spent over $880 million as of October 16. However, the Beacon noted that the overall price would skyrocket to $1.5 billion after the campaign files its post-election FEC report on December 5.

According to the news source, Media Buying & Analytics, Gambit Strategies, Bully Pulpit Interactive and Dupont Circle Strategies were the four companies that took 70% of Harris’s campaign’s total spending.

Media Buying & Analytics earned $281 million, Gambit Strategies earned $122 million, Bully Pulpit Interactive earned over $101 million and Dupont Circle Strategies earned over $94 million for pushing pro-Harris propaganda.

The recent news came after the defeated Harris team was left with $20 million in debt after Trump was declared the election winner, resulting in Trump trolling Harris and her supporters by offering to pay off her debts.

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of [dollars] left over. Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It was also reported that Harris’s campaign bribed Al Sharpton with $500,000 so that he would not ask Harris tough and uncomfortable questions during the interview.

The New York Times also revealed that Harris’s campaign had been spending $100 million weekly.