Friday, November 22, 2024

Matt Gaetz Says He’s Not Returning to Congress

'I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., departs after speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) After Donald Trump’s effort to nominate former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as his Attorney General failed, some speculated that Gaetz would return to Congress.

After all, Gaetz won his election earlier this month, and could be sworn into the House again, some thought. Others speculated that Trump was playing a 3D chess move designed to maneuver Gaetz into the Senate seat left vacant by Marco Rubio, who was nominated to head the State Department.

But Gaetz dispelled those theories Friday in an interview with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“I’m going to be fighting for President Trump. I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have,” Gaetz told Kirk. “But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress.”

Gaetz said he has other goals he’s eager to pursue with his wife and family.

The former congressman withdrew himself from consideration on Thursday—just 8 days after being nominated.

Gaetz’s nomination triggered a pressure campaign by Democrats to release a House Ethics Committee report detailing sexual misconduct allegations, all which Gaetz has denied.

Trump responded to Gaetz’s withdraw on Truth Social by saying his ex-nominee has a “wonderful future.”

Later that day, Trump nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a former White House legal adviser during his first presidential term.

Bondi, if confirmed, would be the third woman to officially hold the job, following Bill Clinton appointee Janet Reno and Barack Obama appointee Loretta Lynch.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

