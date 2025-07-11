Gold Grinding Sideways, but Gathering Strength

(Clive Maund, Money Metals News Service) Gold has made impressive gains so far this year, but when it spiked up to touch $3,500 in the middle of April, it became heavily overbought. That’s when gold went into a rectangular consolidation pattern that has given time for the overbought condition to fully unwind.

Because there is still a considerable gap with the 200-day, it means that there is room for the price to break down from the Rectangle and correct back towards or to this average.

In attempting to weigh the probability of this happening versus the price instead of breaking out upside from the Rectangle, we need to inspect the volume pattern and volume indicators, which normally provide valuable clues in a situation like this.

So, on the 6-month chart for SPDR Gold Shares, we see that, while the volume pattern is a little hard to decipher, the Accumulation line has continued to trend higher from the April peak as the price has tracked sideways and has even made new highs in recent days.

This is bullish and implies that, rather than breaking lower into a correction, GLD and thus gold itself will instead break higher into a new upleg.

If it does break lower, a likely scenario is that a short, sharp drop is followed by a rapid reversal to the upside.