Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Georgia Home ‘Swatted’ on Christmas

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., revealed that her home was swatted on Christmas, with her family present.

The lawmaker shared the distressing news on Twitter and said this marked the “8th time” law enforcement had responded to a false police report at her Georgia residence.

I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023

“I was just swatted,” Greene said on Christmas.

“This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” she added.

Greene’s Georgia home has previously been targeted with swatting incidents. Most recently, her home in Floyd County was swatted over for a fake crime on Oct. 25, 2022.

“The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police,” Green wrote at the time. “But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime.”

I was swatted for the 6th time last night. Swatting is a very serious crime. The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police. But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime. God bless my local police. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 25, 2022

Two months earlier, Greene was subjected to consecutive swatting incidents.

“Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am,” Greene revealed on Aug. 24. “I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.”

I was swatted for the 6th time last night. Swatting is a very serious crime. The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police. But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime. God bless my local police. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 25, 2022

On Aug. 25, she On Christmas with my family here. being swatted again.

Speaking in an interview with RSBN, Greene revealed that these fake police reports are criminal attempts to have killed due to her conservative agenda.

I was swatted for the 6th time last night. Swatting is a very serious crime. The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police. But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime. God bless my local police. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 25, 2022

Swatting involves someone posing as the perpetrator of a crime, prompting law enforcement to respond to the home of the impersonated individual.

During one swatting incident against Greene, an individual impersonated a transgender person, falsely claiming to have shot their family and intending to end their own life.

Local law enforcement officials passed on this information to the FBI, but no arrests were made, as reported by Fox5 Atlanta.