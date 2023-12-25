Quantcast
Monday, December 25, 2023

Largest Caravan En Route to U.S. Days Before Mayorkas’ Mexico Visit in 2023

'It was a waste of time staying in Tapachula for so long...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alejandro Mayorkas
Alejandro Mayorkas / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A caravan of approximately 10,000 illegal aliens is gaining momentum in Mexico just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are expected to meet Mexican officials to address the unprecedented surge of illegal border crossings.

Telemundo Colorado reported on Sunday that the massive group of illegal aliens began their northbound march on Christmas Eve, moving north from the Mexican state of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala.

The caravan consists of a staggering mix of 24 nationalities, encompassing children, women and entire families.

Immigration groups anticipate the group’s numbers may increase to 15,000, marking the largest collective of illegal aliens marching towards the U.S. in 2023. 

As reported by Politico, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador has agreed to host individuals from foreign countries who lack legal status but has struggled to block the rising influx of unauthorized immigrants.

Obrador stated on Friday his willingness to negotiate with the U.S. on controlling illegal immigration but implied that the U.S. would need to lift sanctions on the corrupt, Marxist governments of Cuba and Venezuela. 

According to a State Department press release, Blinken, Mayorkas, and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall will “identify ways Mexico and the United States will address border security challenges.” They will travel to Mexico on Dec. 27. 

Mexican authorities attempted to block the caravan, offering employment in Mexico. However, some of the migrants showed no interest. According to Telemundo, some participants in the caravan have been in Mexico for several weeks. 

José Wilmer Fernández Caballero, an illegal alien from Honduras, worked in Chiapas. He has previously tried to leave Mexico for the U.S. and is currently part of the caravan.

“Spending so much time in Tapachula was a waste of time,” he said. “Each time I boarded a northbound bus, they pull me off and send me back, claiming my attempts are pointless.”

