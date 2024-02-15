NYTimes Focus Group: Most Independent Voters Back Trump over ‘Senile’ Biden

(Headline USA) The New York Times conducted an interview with a focus group of independent voters from around the country this week and discovered that the vast majority were leaning toward supporting former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in November.

The group was made up of 13 undecided, independent voters, ranging from 22 to 64 years old. When asked what their top issues were, the voters said they were most concerned about the economy, citing the rising costs of groceries and other bills. Twelve of the 13 said they would base their vote on this issue alone.

The voters were also “deeply troubled by the crisis at the southern border, and some were concerned about the Israel–Gaza war and disliked U.S. aid to other countries,” the Times reported.

When asked what they thought about Biden, the voters were blunt.

“He’s a little bit senile, and I do think if you can’t do the job, it’s time to step down,” Natalie, 22, remarked.

“I think he’s unfit for the presidency. A president should be the commander-in-chief. And he does not appear to be a capable commander-in-chief,” Richard, 36, said.

North Carolina counselor Kim, 43, called Biden a “puppet,” saying, “That’s because I feel like he really tap-dances. I don’t know what he’s done. It just seems like he’s just throwing things out there to please almost anyone,” she claimed.

Alabama mother Yalena, 22, said she felt she couldn’t trust the president.

“The word that immediately came up was ‘disingenuous,'” she told the Times. “Nothing that is said really connects with me. I don’t feel like I’m being told the truth. I don’t feel like I’m being told anything up front.”

The voters also had negative things to say about Trump, calling the former president “egotistical,” a “narcissist,” and “disastrous.”

However, when asked whom they would rather vote for, 11 of the 13 voters said they would vote for Trump over Biden if the election were held today.