DHS Agents Hail Mayorkas Impeachment, Call Him a Whore

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Several rank-and-file border agents have openly expressed their satisfaction with the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, with one agent going so far as to refer to him as a “puto,” a Spanish term meaning “whore” or “prostitute.”

In damning interviews with the Daily Caller, seven Border Patrol agents and two ICE agents blasted Mayorkas for the failure to address the widespread illegal immigration rocking the southern border.

“Fuck that puto,” exclaimed a Border Patrol agent to the Caller, while an ICE agent added: “We have laws in place that are not being enforced due to Mayorkas’ leadership. If agents and officers were authorized to enforce the laws enacted by Congress this influx would not have occurred.”

On Tuesday, House Republicans formally impeached Mayorkas on the grounds of reportedly making false statements about the security of the southern border and failing to enforce immigration laws. The two impeachment counts will now move to the Democrat-led Senate, where a conviction is considered unlikely.

“Mayorkas was a total dumpster fire who never owned up to the crisis he created with his disastrous policies. But I don’t think the Senate is gonna remove him which sucks,” another agent remarked to the Caller.

A fourth individual reportedly described the impeachment as the right step. “It’s just embarrassing that it took 9 million+ illegal aliens invading our country…before he was finally held accountable,” the agent said.

In Fiscal Year 2022, Border Patrol encountered over 2.2 million individuals attempting to illegally cross the southern border. Similarly, over 2 million were encountered in Fiscal Year 2023, as reported by the Caller, highlighting federal data.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., defended Mayorkas’ impeachment in a statement on Tuesday.

“Alejandro Mayorkas deserves to be impeached, and Congress has a constitutional obligation to do so,” he said, likely addressing dubious claims that the impeachment violated the U.S. Constitution.

“Next to a declaration of war, impeachment is arguably the most serious authority given to the House and we have treated this matter accordingly. Since this Secretary refuses to do the job that the Senate confirmed him to do, the House must act,” Johnson added.

